MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2022 (Out) @peb.mp.gov.in: MPPEB Physical Call Letter Here

MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2022 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at peb.mp.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

MP Police PPT Admit Card 2022 Download: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card of the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) for the post of Constable. Candidates who clear the MP Police Constable Exam can download MPPEB Admit Card from the official website. However, MP Police PPT Admit Card Link is given below:

MP Police PPT Admit Card Download Link

How to Download MP Police Constable PPT Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in and select the preferred language Now, click on "Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020 : Call Letter for Physical Proficiency Test ’' This link will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide your details such as 'Application Number' or ‘Roll Number’ and 'Date of Birth' Download MPPEB Admit Card

MP Police Constable Stage 1 was conducted on 8 January 2022 (Saturday) in two shifts in the state of Madhya Pradesh and around 10 lakhs candidates participated in the exam. On 24 March 2022, the board announced the result of the exam and the answer for the same were released on 18 February 2022.

A total of 4000 vacancies will be filled for for Constable (GD) and Constable (Radio) Posts