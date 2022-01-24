MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022 Announced on peb.mp.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022 has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Examination Board (MPPEB) on peb.mp.gov.in. Check the direct link of result here.

MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the result of Rural Agricultural Extension Officer and Other Various Post Recruitment 2020. Candidates who appeared in the MP Vyapam RAEO 2022 can download their results through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Vyapam RAEO Exam 2022 was conducted from 11 to 12 December 2021 at various exam centres. Candidates can download MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022 by following the easy steps given steps below.

How to Download MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Enter Application No. or Roll Number, Date of Birth, TAC code and click on the search button. The MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 863 vacancies of Senior Agricultural Welfare Officer and Rural Agricultural Extension Officer. Candidates can download MP Vyapam RAEO Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.

