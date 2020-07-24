MPPSC Civil Services 2020 along with other exams postponed due to COVID-19, Check Details Here

MPPSC Civil Services 2020 & Other Exams: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to postpone various competitive examinations including civil services and others due to COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown across city. According to a notice released on MPPSC Website, the commission will soon release MPPSC Annual Calendar 2020 on its website.

All candidates who wish to appear this year in MPSC Civil Services 2020 are advised to stay tuned with the official website for latest updates related to recruitment exam and notification. The updates for the same will be communicated to the candidates through the MPPSC Website.

To apply for MPPSC 2020 Civil Services, the candidate should have a graduation degree with age between 21 to 40 years. The exam will consist of prelims, mains and interview round. Those who will qualify in the first stage will be called for the further recruitment process. Generally, the commission conducts the recruitment exam in two shifts.i.e. Morning (10 PM to 12 PM) & Afternoon (2.15 PM to 4.15).

According to the previous MPPSC Calendar, the Civil Services Prelims 2020 was to be conducted in the month of July 2020 and the overall recruitment process was to be completed by March 2021. All candidates who wish to appear in MPPSC Exam 2020 this year are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

