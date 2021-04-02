MPSC Admit Card 2021 for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Out @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in, Download Link

MPSC Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card of Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Combined Pre Examination on. mpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download MPSC Subordinate Service Admit Card through the official website of MPSC Online i.e.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

MPSC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download MPSC Subordinate Service Pre Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

MPSC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download MPSC Admit Card ?

Go the official website of MPSC i.e. mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. Enter your id and password under ‘candidate’s login’ given at the left corner of the page Maharashtra Subordinate Services Admit Card and save it for future reference.

MPSC Subordinate Services Combined Pre Exam is scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021. MPSC Subordinate Service Exam is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies out of which 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer and 89 for State Tax Inspector.

Candidates who will qualify in the pre exam shall be called for MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Exam.

MPSC Subordinate Service Exam Pattern and Syllabus

MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021 application were invited in February 2020. The last date for submitting the online application was 19 March 2020.

