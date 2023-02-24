MPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Check New Exam Pattern @mpsc.gov.in, Download Latest Update

Maharashtra PSC has released a short notice regarding the change in exam pattern for the State Services Main Examination on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a short notice regarding the change in exam pattern for the State Services Main Examination on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the State Services Main Examination 2023 with a new pattern as uploaded on the official website.

It is noted that candidates who are part of the selection process for the MPSC Civil Service or Rajya Seva Exams are protesting the MPSC move for the changes in the exam pattern. These candidates are demanding that the change displayed by MPSC in the exam be delayed till 2025.

According to various sections of media reports, Commission has increased the number of questions in the main exam from six to nine. It has been said that there will be seven compulsory papers in the changed exam pattern.



Meanwhile MPSC has informed from its twitter handle that the revised examination plan and syllabus is being implemented from the year 2025, taking into account the demand of the candidates regarding the descriptive nature of the State Services Main Examination, the law and order situation and the additional time to be given to the candidates for preparation.

