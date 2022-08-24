MPSC Rajyaseva 2022 Answer Key Soon: Download State Service Prelims Question Paper Here

MPSC Rajyaseva 2022 Answer Key will be soon released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsc.gov.in. Check Direct to Download MPSC State Service Paper 1 Question Paper and Paper 2 Question Paper Here.

MPSC Rajyaseva 2022 Answer Key: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the question paper for State Service Examination 2022. The exam was conducted on 21 August 2022. Students who attended the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam can download MPSC Rajyaseva Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Paper from the official website - mpsc.gov.in.

The commission will also release the MPSC Rajyaseva Answer Key Links on its official website soon. Students shall also be invited to submit objections against the answer key. They are advised to keep track of this page as the link will be provided here.

MPSC Rajyaseva Answer Key - to be released

MPSC State Service Exam was held in various districts of Maharashtra.

How to Download MPSC Rajyaseva Question Paper 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Advt. No. 45/2022 State Services Preliminary Examination 2022 - Paper-II’ or ‘Advt. No. 45/2022 State Services Preliminary Examination 2022 - Paper-I’

Step 3: Download MPSC State Service Question Paper and take a print out for future use

In order to qualify for the exam, the candidate should score atleast of 33% marks. Qualified candidates will be called for MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2022.

MPSC Rajyaseva Result 2022

The result is expected in the month of September. The commission will upload the list of selected candidates in the exam.