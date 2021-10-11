MSEDCL Admit Card 2021 for Upkendra Sahayak Out @mahadiscom.in, Download Here

MSEDCL Admit Card 2021 for Upkendra Sahayak has been released on its website mahadiscom.in. Check Download Link.

MSEDCL Admit Card 2021: MSEB Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM), India’s biggest Power Distribution Company, has released the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held on 26 October 2021 for the post of Upkendra Sahayak on its website mahadiscom.in. Candidates can download Mahadiscom Admit Card from the official website or through MSEDCL Admit Card Link given below:

Candidates are required to report at the exam venue as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. It is expected that the candidate strictly adhere to this time slot – as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual’s time slot ONLY. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the Reporting time indicated on the call Letter.

How to Download MSEDCL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of MSEDCL -

Click on ‘ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF UPKENDRA SAHAYAK ADVERTISED VIDE ADVT. NO. 02/2020 – SPECIAL DRIVE FOR FILLING THE POSTS UNDER SCHEDULED TRIBE (S.T.) CATEGORY’ given under ‘News and Latest Announcement’

A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER’

Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

Download MSEDCL Upkendra Sahayak Admit Card 2021