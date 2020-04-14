‘’Multiple Career Options In Emerging Sectors at Suryadatta Group of Institutes - Pune”

Suryadatta Group of institutes was established in the year 1999 under the aegis of Suryadatta Education Foundation primarily to develop self motivated leaders to be successful in the challenging and vibrant global economy. It has grown into a world class institution with a professional and holistic approach with accreditations and recognition received from national and international bodies

Suryadatta family has blossomed into a bouquet of academic institutions in a number of disciplines with students from all parts of India and various foreign nations pursuing their education at various Suryadatta institutes.

SURYADATTA NATIONAL SCHOOL (SNS)

International standard CBSE affiliated school, from play group to std XII with day boarding facility, trained & experienced faculty, child friendly innovative curriculum, digital classrooms, transport facilities, having a focus on value based & holistic development. Equal importance is given to world class education as well as sports and extracurricular activities.

www.suryadattaschool.org

SURYADATTA JUNIOR COLLEGE (SJC) & SURYADATTA PUBLIC SCHOOL (SPS)

SJC & SPS are affiliated to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher education and conduct courses in Arts, Commerce and Science. Excellent education is offered with state of art academic and extracurricular activities. The aim is the integral and total formation of the youth, making them real and authentic assts of the society. Special efforts are made to help the youth to become mature and spiritually oriented citizens of character. The college also offers bifocal and MCVC subjects.

www.sjcpune.org

www.spspune.org

SURYADATTA COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY (SCMIRT)

SCMIRT is affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and approved by the Government of Maharashtra. The college offers an array of Bachelors and Masters Degree Programs like BBA, BBA - IB, BBA – CA, B.Sc (animation), B.Sc (CS), M.Com and M.Sc (CS).

www.scmirt.org

SURYADATTA COLLEGE OF HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT & TRAVEL TOURISM (SCHMTT)

The aim of SCHMTT is to train and groom the students to become successful hospitality professionals. The experienced and qualified faculty ensures that the students receive the necessary theoretical and practical knowledge as per the curriculum. Apart from knowledge and technical skills, soft skills such as good communication skills coupled with creative thinking, commitment and confidence are crucial to succeed in the hospitality industry which is imparted through guest lectures and constant follow up by the faculty. The programs offered by SCHMTT are SPPU affiliate B.Sc HS, YCMOU affiliated Hotel Management related diploma courses & UGC recognized B.Voc.

www.schmtt.org

SURYADATTA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT & MASS COMMUNICATION (SIMMC)

Suryadatta believes in developing multitasking capabilities in students which prepares them to face challenges in the corporate world by imparting rigorous inputs by way of training on core management subjects, specialization subjects and latest trends in management. In addition to this, extensive inputs are also given to the students in order to increase their overall capability. SIMMC offers two Post Graduate Programs in management, via, AICTE approved 2 years full time PGDM @ SIMMC PGDM and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) affiliated 2 years MBA.

www.simmc.org

PUNE INSTITUTE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY (PIAT)

PIAT firmly believes that there is a need for creative and well trained professionals who are knowledgeable in functional and aesthetic design of spaces for various needs keeping up to date with modern evolving trends in the field of Interior Design and Decoration, which will in turn result in the field of industrial, Commercial residential as well as specialized of interior projects. To fulfill these needs, PIAT provides all necessary infrastructure facilities, expert faculty and exposure to attain excellence in this field. It offers MSBTE affiliated 2 years full time Diploma in Interior Designing and Decoration.

www.sgipiat.org

SURYADATTA INSTITUTE OF VOCATIONAL AND ADVANCED STUDIES (SIVAS)

The goal of SIVAS is to provide excellent facilities for the professional and specialized training in Interior design and decoration, a contemporary, vibrant and interesting field that offers several dimensions and perspectives. SIVAS believes that there is a need for well trained professionals who are knowledgeable in functional and aesthetic designs of spaces for various needs keeping up to date with the modern evolving trends in the field of design. To attain this, students are provided with all necessary infrastructure facilities, expert faculty and exposure to attain excellence in this field. SIVAS offers YCMOU affiliated Diploma in Interior Design, Fashion Design and B.Sc MGA and Event Management related courses.

SURYADATTA INSTITUTE OF FASHION TECHNOLOGY (SIFT)

Suryadatta Group of institutes has always tried to gauge new possibilities in the ever evolving education sector. The world of fashion, as a new frontier of creative job opportunities is evolving rapidly in India. Remaining true to our spirit of providing students with newer options to discover more possibilities in their career, we encourage research in all management disciplines; benchmark against the best practices, policies and standards; operate with the spirit of humanity, liberty, integrity, responsibility and sense of belonging; encourage new ideas and inculcate spirit of entrepreneurship; maintain national and global identity; and respect for one and all, irrespective of any consideration. The various courses offered are Savitribai Phule Pune University affiliated B.Sc Fashion Design.

www.sgisift.org

Suryadatta Group’s Edu-Socio Connect Initiative, started with the inspiration and blessings of Late Smt Ratanbai and Shri Bansilalji Chordiya, offers various voluntary skill based modules, awareness programmes and free of cost education to the needy, deserving, economically deprived strata of the society, farmers, members of the Armed forces, public Servants, loyal employees of the organization and to divyang children through its various institutes.

