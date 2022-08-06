NACLO Recruitment 2022 through GATE, Apply for 189 Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Posts

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is hiring 189 Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) through GATE 2022. Check Vacnacy, Important Date, Eligibility , How to Apply Here.

NACLO Recruitment 2022: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU and one of the largest integrated Aluminum, has issued a notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs). A total of 189 vacancies are announced for Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Chemical, Mining, Civil and Chemistry.

Candidates having valid GATE 2022 Marks are eligible to apply from 11 August to 11 September 2022 on nalcoindia.com. Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age as well.

NALCO GATE Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 11 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 11 September 2022

NACLO GATE 2022 Vacancy Details

Mechanical - 58

Electrical - 41

Instrumentation - 32

Metallurgy - 14

Chemical - 14

Mining (MN) - 10

Civil (CE) - 7

Chemistry(CY) - 13

NACLO GATE 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Full time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with not less than 65% marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55% of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University. (The total maximum marks and total marks obtained for all years/semesters will be summed up to arrive at aggregate percentage. No rounding off will be done and no weightage will be given to any particular semester or year).

For Chemistry discipline, the requisite qualification is M.Sc. (Chemistry) or AIC with not less than 65% marks in aggregate for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL) and 55% of marks for SC/ST/PwBD category taking average of all the semesters/years, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the institute / University. (The total maximum marks and total marks obtained for all years/semesters will be summed up to arrive at aggregate percentage. No rounding off will be done and no weightage will be given to any particular semester or year).

Candidates in the final year of their Engineering/Post Graduation (for Chemistry discipline) may also apply. However, their cases will be considered only if, he/she passes the said examination with requisite percentage of marks before or at the time of his/her personal interview.

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for NALCO GATE 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of GATE Scores 2022

How to Apply for NACLO GET Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the Career Page of NALCO at www.nalcoindia.com. Read the Advertisement carefully to be sure about the eligibility. The candidates have click “Apply Now” and thereafter have to register themselves with the correct credentials. The candidates shall fill up the online application form with the required details and proceed step by step.

Application Fee: