Nainital Bank Result 2020 for Clerk and PO Out: Download @nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Result 2020: Nainital Bank has released the result of online written exam for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerk on its official website. The candidates, who have appeared Nainital Bank PO Exam and Nainital Bank Clerk Exam. can download Nainital Bank PO/Clerk Result from the official website - nainitalbank.co.in.

Nainital Bank Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Nainital Bank PO Result and Nainital Bank Clerk Result, directly, through the link.

How to Download Nainital Bank Result 2020 ?

Visit the official website of Nainital Bank i.e. nainitalbank.co.in Click on ‘Recruitment/Result’, given on the left corner of the homepage Go to ‘Click here for the result of online written test for the post of Clerk and Probationary Officer in Grade/ Scale-I ’ A new window will open where you need to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’, Select 'Date of Birth (DD-MM-YY)’ and type the ‘Code’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Check Nainital Bank Result 2020

Candidates who are qualified in the Online written test will, now, appear for interview round. On selection of the candidates based on the online written test and interview, appointment letters will be issued for joining in Officers or Clerical Cadre. They will be paid in the Pay Scale of Rs. 23700 -980/7- 30560- 1145/2- 32850- 1310/7- 42020 plus

Special Allowance @ 7.75% of Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance thereon (under revision at Industry level). CTC would be approx. Rs. 7.00 lacs per annum for PO Posts and in the Pay Scale of Rs. 11765- 655/3- 13730- 815/3- 16175- 980/4- 20095- 1145/7- 28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31540 Plus Special Allowance @ 7.75% of the Basic Pay with applicable Dearness Allowance.(under revision at Industry level) (CTC would be approximately Rs. 3.70 lacs P.A) for Clerk Posts

A total of 155 vacancies are available for Probationary Officers in Scale 1 and Clerk Post.