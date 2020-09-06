Nalanda University Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Posts, Walk-In on 23 Sept

Nalanda University Recruitment 2020: Nalanda University has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 23 September 2020

Nalanda University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant (Administration) - 2 Posts

Assistant (Accounts) - 2 Posts

Assistant (Communication) - 1 Post

Nalanda University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant (Administration) - Post Graduate Degree with 55% marks; Proficient in Computer Applications for office use, particularly Microsoft Office Suite.Fluency in written as well as spoken English.

Assistant (Accounts) -Post Graduate Degree with 55% marks; Proficient in Quantitative analysis and Computerized Accounting Systems including Tally. Fluency in written as well as spoken English.

Assistant (Communication) - Post Graduate Degree with 55% marks in Journalism or Mass Communication.Excellent communication abilities, Understanding of Media relations and Digital Media Strategies. Fluency in written as well as spoken English.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Nalanda University Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 September 2020 at Rajgir, District – Nalanda, Bihar as per the schedule given in the notification. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 775 Vacancies @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in, Details here

National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for Editorial Assistant Posts, Apply by 23 September

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 86 Professor and Lecturer Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

NVS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released, 454 Vacancies to be filled for TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts, Details Here

RRD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Accountant cum Computer Posts @rdd.jharkhand.gov.in