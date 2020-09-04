RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Accountant cum Computer Posts @rdd.jharkhand.gov.in

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Department (RDD), Government of Jharkhand has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Accountant cum Computer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 18 September 2020
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Accountant Cum Computer Operator - 9 Posts
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates have a Degree in Diploma in Computer Application from a recognised Institution or University. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for details.
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)
RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 10, 000/- Per Month
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in from 4 September to 18 September 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference. Candidate should note that the Photograph (Max 50 kb) & signature (Max.50 kb) should be in jpeg format. The size of the document must not be above 300 KB.
Check Latest Government Jobs:
WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 775 Vacancies @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in, Details here
National Book Trust (NBT) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Applications invited for Editorial Assistant Posts, Apply by 23 September
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 86 Professor and Lecturer Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from today
NVS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released, 454 Vacancies to be filled for TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts, Details Here
BMC Recruitment 2020: 134 Vacancies for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts