RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Accountant cum Computer Posts @rdd.jharkhand.gov.in

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Department (RDD), Government of Jharkhand has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Accountant cum Computer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 September 2020

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Accountant Cum Computer Operator - 9 Posts

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates have a Degree in Diploma in Computer Application from a recognised Institution or University. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for details.

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 10, 000/- Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for RDD Jharkhand Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in from 4 September to 18 September 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference. Candidate should note that the Photograph (Max 50 kb) & signature (Max.50 kb) should be in jpeg format. The size of the document must not be above 300 KB.

