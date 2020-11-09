NCERT Class 9 Hindi Sanchayan Book PDF (for 2020-2021)

NCERT Class 9 Hindi Book Sanchayan is available here for free PDF download. We have provided here the latest edition of the textbook which has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) exclusively for the current academic year 2020-2021. Students are advised to refer to this latest book only while preparing for all their periodic tests and the year-end exam. Chapter-wise links to download the book are mentioned below:

NCERT Class 9 Hindi Sanchayan Book - Download in chapter-wise PDF:

About the NCERT Cass 9 Hindi Sanchayan Textbook

Sanchayan Part - I is the supplementary textbook prescribed for Hindi (Course B) in Class 9. This book is composed of six chapters. These chapters include story, memoir, autobiography, travel experience, travelogue, historical event, etc., that are narrated by the great authors of Hindi literature. With the help of these interesting creations, this book aims at introducing students to the stylistic features of various literary genres and develop the habit of self-study among them. Thus, students should read this book thoroughly to learn the nuisances of the Hindi language and also to perform well in their exams.

You can get the latest editions of all NCERT Class 9 Hindi Books - Kshitij, Kritika, Sparsh and Sanchayan by clicking on the link provided below:

NCERT Books for Class 9 Hindi (PDF)

Other NCERT Books and Solutions for CBSE Class 9 can be accessed from the following links:

Class 9 Maths NCERT Book - Class 9 Maths NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Science NCERT Book - Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book - Class 9 Social Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English NCERT Book - Class 9 English NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems

Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems

Also Check:

CBSE Class 9 Complete Study Material for 2020-2021