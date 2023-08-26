NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 3, Journey To The End of The Earth

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Journey to the End of the Earth: Here, we have brought to you complete and detailed NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter, Journey to the End of the Earth. Students can also use the PDF download link attached below to save the solutions for future reference.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Journey to the End of the Earth: The class 12 English NCERT textbook consists of chapters that teach students about the importance of the environment, our mother nature, and wildlife. It also covers aspects of societal problems, social atrocities, marriage problems, poverty, and a lot more. These are to inform students about the ways and methods of dealing with it and to teach them the difference between right and wrong.

Journey to the End of the World is an experience piece shared by the author himself. He shares his mind-blowing experience with the coldest continent of the world, Antarctica. The story is an exploration of why Antarctica is important for Earth and how various climatic conditions are deteriorating the beauty of Antarctica. To know the perspective of students and to build on it, NCERT Solutions are presented to students.

The in-text questions and NCERT exercises altogether form NCERT Solutions. Here, we have presented answers for all those questions present in the chapter as well as in the exercise. Practicing these will ensure high marks in board examinations. In this article, NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 3, the journey to the end of the earth has been presented. Students who wish to download it also use the PDF download link attached below, for the same.

Related:

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Prose)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Flamingo(Poetry)

NCERT Solutions Class 12 English Vistas

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Journey to the end of the earth are:

Read and Find out

1. How do geological phenomena help us to know about the history of humankind?

Answer. Six hundred and fifty million years ago, a giant amalgamated southern supercontinent — Gondwana — did indeed exist, centered roughly around present-day Antarctica. Things were quite different then: humans hadn’t arrived on the global scene, and the climate was much warmer, hosting a huge variety of flora and fauna. For 500 million years Gondwana thrived, but around the time when the dinosaurs were wiped out and the age of the mammals got underway, the landmass was forced to separate into countries, shaping the globe much as we know it today. These lines from the chapter indicate geological phenomena have to be studied to know about the history of humankind.

2. What are the indications for the future of humankind?

Answer. Various environmental changes such as the increasing temperature of the earth, melting of glaciers, climate change, increase in the rise of carbon compounds, depletion of the ozone layer, etc. are various indications for the future of humankind to improve the health of our environment.

Reading with Insight

1. ‘The world’s geological history is trapped in Antarctica.’ How is the study of this region useful to us?

Answer. To visit Antarctica now is to be a part of that history; to get a grasp of where we’ve come from and where we could possibly be heading. It’s to understand the significance of Cordilleran folds and pre-Cambrian granite shields; ozone and carbon; evolution and extinction. The visual scale ranges from the microscopic to the mighty: midges and mites to blue whales and icebergs as big as countries (the largest recorded was the size of Belgium). Days go on and on and on in surreal 24-hour austral summer light, and a ubiquitous silence, interrupted only by the occasional avalanche or calving ice sheet, consecrates the place. It’s an immersion that will force you to place yourself in the context of the earth’s geological history. These extracts from the chapter are enough to show that the world’s geological history is trapped in Antarctica.

2. What are Geoff Green’s reasons for including high school students in the Students on Ice expedition?

Answer. With Students on Ice, he offers the future generation of policy-makers a life-changing experience at an age when they’re ready to absorb, learn, and most importantly, act. Geoff Green focuses on providing them with inspiring educational opportunities that will help them foster a new understanding and respect for our planet.

3. ‘Take care of the small things and the big things will take care of themselves.’ What is the relevance of this statement in the context of the Antarctic environment?

Answer. This statement means to say that if we take care of our small habits and actions that exploit human resources and deteriorate our mother earth, and the big things such as climate change, glacier melting, increase in the temperature of the earth, extinction of wildlife, etc will take care of themselves. It aims at imparting the knowledge about protecting the environment.

To download NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English The Tiger King, click on the link below

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus All Subjects 2023-2024

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper All Subjects 2023-2024