NHSRCL Recruitment 2021 for Sr. Executive, AM & Other Posts, Download NHSRCL Notification @nhsrcl.in

NHSRCL Recruitment 2021: National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has released a notification for recruitment to senior executive, Assistant Manager & Senior Manager against the advertisement number NHSRCL/Vacancy Notice-01/2021 to NHSRCL/Vacancy Notice-06/2021. Interested candidates can submit their applications through offline mode on or before 10 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 June 2021

NHSRCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Executive - 4 Posts

Assistant Manager - 1 Post

Senior Manager - 2 Posts

NHSRCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager: Three years full-time LL.B (or) Five years full time integrated LL.B from a recognized university/law school.

Senior Executive (Corporate Communications): Master’s in Business Administration with specialization in Marketing/ Brand Management/ Market Research or equivalent.

Senior Executive (Corporate Affairs): Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Senior Executive (Finance) –Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized university/institute.

Senior Manager - Diploma/B.E/B.Tech in any Engineering from a recognized university.

Senior Manager (Electrical – Fire Prevention): B.E/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university.

Download NHSRCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHSRCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the General Manager (HR), National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Asia Bhawan, Road-205, Sector -9 Dwarka, New Delhi-110077 latest by 10 June 2021. Candidates may also send their scanned copy of the application along with all supporting documents by email to exehr@nhsrcl.in (Single File in PDF format only).

