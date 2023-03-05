NIC Recruitment 2023: 598 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The National Informatics Centre has announced the NIC Recruitment for scientist Posts. Candidates can apply online from the NIC Recruitment 2023 official website of NIC i.e., nielit.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the NIC Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

NIC Recruitment 2023: The National Informatics Centre, which is a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has recently issued a notification inviting applications for various posts, including Technical Assistant, Scientist Officer/Engineer, and Scientist/Technical Assistant. The vacancies will be filled up through an online recruitment process, and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NIELIT at nielit.gov.in.

As per the notification, the registration process for these positions will commence on March 4, 2023, and conclude on April 4, 2023. It is crucial for candidates to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification before applying for the vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online by filling up the application form available on the website and paying the required application fee.

In total, there are 598 vacancies available in the National Informatics Centre through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 71 positions are available for Scientist B Group A, 196 positions are available for Scientist Officer/Engineer, and 331 positions are available for Scientist/Technical Assistant. Candidates who apply for these positions will be required to undergo a selection process, which may include a written exam and/or an interview

NIC Recruitment 2023

The NIC has invited applications for the NIC Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

National Informatics Centre Recruitment Notification 2023

NIC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Informatics Centre Posts Name Scientist Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 4, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 4, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

NIC Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the NIC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: National Informatics Centre Recruitment Notification

NIC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the NIC Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The NIC Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the National Informatics Centre Recruitment Notification 2023 .

NIC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 4, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 4, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

NIC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates falling under the SC/ST/PWD/WOMEN category are exempted from paying the application fee, meaning they do not have to pay any amount to submit their application. On the other hand, candidates belonging to the UR/Other categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800 to complete the application process.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.

NIC Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

NIC Recruitment 2023 Details

Here are the vacancy details the recruitment announced under National Informatics Centre Recruitment 2023

NIC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Scientist B Group A 71 Scientist Officer/ Engineer 196 Scientist/ Technical Assistant 331

NIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The NIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of NIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

NIC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for applicants belonging to the UR/EWS category is 30 years, whereas for SC/ST category applicants, it is 35 years. Similarly, the upper age limit for OBC (NCL) category applicants is 33 years, and for PWD candidates, it is 45 years.

NIC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for the post of Scientist B Group A, candidates must have completed a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Bachelor's in Technology. Alternatively, they may have completed a Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or be an Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers. Additionally, candidates may have completed a Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, a Master's degree in Science, Computer Application, Engineering/Technology, or Philosophy.

For the positions of Scientist Officer/Engineer and Scientist/Technical Assistant, candidates must have completed an M.Sc/MS/MCA/BE/B.Tech degree or any other combination mentioned in the detailed notification.

The application process for NIC Recruitment will start from March 4, 2023 and the last date to apply for the NIC Recruitment 2023 for the Assistant Manager Posts is April 4, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.