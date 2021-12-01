NPCIL Recruitment 2021 for 72 Stipendiary Trainee, Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply @npcilcareers.co.in From 3 Dec

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is hiring for 72 Nurse, Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Pharmacist B, Operation Theatre Assistant, Operator, Maintainer, Assistant Grade 1 and Steno Grade 1. Check Details Here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has published a short notification for the recruitment to the post of Nurse, Stipendiary Trainee, Scientific Assistant, Pharmacist B, Operation Theatre Assistant, Operator, Maintainer, Assistant Grade 1 and Steno Grade 1 for Narora Atomic Power Station Unit.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021 from 03 December 2021. The last date for submitting on npcilcareers.co.in on or before 27 December 2021.

More details on NPCIL Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, important dates, vacancy details, and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of NPCIL Apprentice Online Application - 03 December 2021

Last Date of NPCIL Apprentice Online Application - 27 December 2021

NPCIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 72

Nurse - 05

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant - 09

Pharmacist - 01

Operation Theatre Assistant - 01

Stipendiary Trainee/ Operator - 18

Stipendiary Trainee/ Maintainer - 24

Assistant Gr 1 - 12

Steno Gr 1 - 05

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Stipendiary Trainee, Assistant, Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates can check qualification, once the detailed notification PDF.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 03 December 2021 to 27 December 2021 on npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Official Website