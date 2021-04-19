NVS Staff Nurse DV Date 2021 Announced @navodaya.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

NVS Staff Nurse DV Date 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Chandigarh has released the document verification date for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioner (Group-A), PGT, TGT & Other vacancies. Candidates who applied for NVS Female Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 can appear for a document verification round scheduled to be held from 10 May to 13 May 2021 at Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (HQ), 8-15, Sector-62, Institutional Area, NOIDA (U.P.) - 201309.

All shortlisted candidates are required to attend the verification on the scheduled date, time and venue. It is reiterated that candidates have been shortlisted for verification of documents/eligibility criteria to the post of Female Staff Nurse in the ratio of 1:3 of the reassessed vacancies as notified on Samiti's website.

Call letter to all the candidates shortlisted for verification of documents/eligibility criteria for the post of Female Staff Nurse to attend verification of documents/eligibility criteria is being sent through e-mail on their registered e-mail address and a link will also be made available on the website of the Samiti to download the same.

If any candidate whose name is mentioned in the notice dated 09.04.2021 does not receive a call letter to attend verification, he/she may contact at Phone Number(s) 0120-2405969-73 Extn. 2038 & e-mail: nvshqrect@gmail.com.

Download NVS Staff Nurse DV 2021 Notice PDF

