OCCL Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Clerk Posts

OCCL Recruitment 2020: Odisha Construction Corporation Limited, has invited applications for Clerk posts on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply offline to the post in the prescribed format latest by 05 November 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Important Date

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 05 November 2020 till 5.00 PM

OCCL Vacancy Details

Clerk – 9 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 9000/-

Eligibility Conditions for OCCL Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed +3 Degree level in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized university with PGDCA and minimum 2 years of post qualification experience from a reputed Organization.

Age Limits (31.08.2020):

21-32 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

How to Apply for OCCL Bhubaneswar Clerk Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply to the posts IN prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to Managing Director, OCC Ltd., Unit – VIII, Gopabandhu Nagar, Bhubaneswar, 751012 on or before 05 November 2020.

OCCL Clerk Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF