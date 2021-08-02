ONGC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Officer Posts in Tripura Asset, Salary upto 75,000/-, Interview on 6 Aug

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer for the tenure period up to 30.06.2022. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 August 2021.
Important Dates:
- Start of Application through email: Immediate
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 August 2021
- Interview Date: 6 August 2021
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Field Medical Officer - 4 Posts
- General Duty Medical Officer - 1 Post
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS having valid Registration with the Statutory Council.
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - No maximum age limit for eligibility
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Following weightage shall be assigned to different parameters in the selection process:
- Qualification: 70 marks (60 marks for essential qualification & up to 10 marks for any relevant higher qualifications)
- Interview: 30 marks
- Total: 100 marks
ONGC Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Field Medical Officer - Rs. 75,000/- Per Month
- General Duty Medical Officer - Rs. 72,000/- Per Month
Download ONGC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit the application form in prescribed format typed on A4 size papers and duly signed (Format attached) along with their documents in pdf format to email address to hr_tripura@ongc.co.in.
