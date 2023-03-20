OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 391 Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 : OPSC has invited online applications for the 391 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released detailed notification for the 391 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts for Civil and Mechanical Trades. These positions are available in Group A of Odisha Engineering Services under the Water Resource Department of the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 April 2023. The process of online application will commence from 29 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including a Degree in Civil/Mechanical with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 : Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Assistant Executive Engineer Number of Posts 391 Category Govt Jobs Opening Date for Online Application 29 March 2023. Closing Date for Online Application 28 April 2023 Advt. No. 20 of 2022-23

Notification Details OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No. 20 of 2022-23

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 29 March 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 28 April 2023

OPSC AEE 2023 Vacancy

Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil)-362

Asst. Executive Engineer (Mechanical)-29

OPSC AEE 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a degree in Engineering in Civil/Mechanical from a recognized university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit and other updates for the posts.

OPSC AEE Age Limit

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years as on 01.01.2023 and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 01.01.2002.

Check the notification for details in this regard.

How To Download OPSC AEE 2023 Notification?

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) and Asst. Executive Engineer (Mechanical) (Advt. No. 20 of 2022-23)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023 Notification: PDF

How To Apply OPSC AEE Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 29 March 2023 to 28 April 2023. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.