OPSC Recruitment 2023 For Medical Officer Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OPSC Recruitment 2023: OPSC has invited application for the 7276 Medical Officer posts on its official website- www.opsc.gov.in. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the recruitment notification for 7276 Medical Officers posts on its official website.

A total of 7276 Medical Officer posts are to be recruited under the recruitment drive for Group A (Junior Branch) for Odisha Medical and Health Service Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 19, 2023. The process of online application will commence from August 18, 2023.

Candidates will get the pay scale of Rupees 56100/-in Level-12, Cell-1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rule, 2017 with usual Dearness and other allowance as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time. You can get all the detailed regarding the OPSC MO Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive including educational qualification, age limit, salary, how to apply, selection process and others here.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 18, 2023

Closing date of application: September 19, 2023

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Officer-Group A (Junior Branch): 7276

Category wise posts

Unreserved 2500

SEBC 714

Schedule Caste 1597

Schedule Tribe 2465

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Name of posts Medical Office Number of Posts 7276 Opening date for online application August 18, 2023 Last date for online application September 19, 2023 Application mode Online Jobs type Govt Jobe Official Website https://www.opsc.gov.in/

OPSC MO Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Candidate should have an M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a medical College or medical institution recognised by the Medical Council of India.

Candidate should have a valid Registration Certificate under Odisha Medical Registration Acts 1961 (OA 18 of 1961).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Rupees 56100/-in Level-12, Cell-1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rule, 2017 with usual Dearness and other allowance

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 1st day of January 2023)

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in upper age limit.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a Written Test which will comprise one paper carrying 200 marks.

There will be 200 questions carrying one mark for each of the multiple-choice question patterns and the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. There will be no negative marking in the written exam.

How To Apply For OPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the register tap and first register yourself, if you are already registered then click on the login option.

Step 3: Read the instructions given on Home page of the website by clicking the option ‘How to apply’.

Step 4: Enter your credentials and fill in the complete form and upload all the required documents like the scanned image of the candidate,

Step 5: Candidate is required to fill up personal details and upload all the essential documents.

Step 7: Re-check your field application form before final submission.

Step 8: Please take a print out of the application for future reference.