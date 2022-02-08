JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

OSSC Model Answer Key 2022 Released for Junior Librarian Post @ossc.gov.in, Know Process to Raise Objection

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Junior Librarian post on its official website @ossc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection and how to download OSSC Answer Key 2022 steps below here

Created On: Feb 8, 2022 08:31 IST
Modified On: Feb 8, 2022 09:56 IST
OSSC Model Answer Key 2022
OSSC Model Answer Key 2022

OSSC Model Answer Key 2022 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Junior Librarian post (Advt. No Advt No-4717/OSSC) on its official website. Commission had conducted the written examination for the Junior Librarian post on 29 January 2022. 
All such candidates who have appeared in the mains Junior Librarian post can download model answer key available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in. 

Candidates can download their OSSC Model Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. .

How to Download OSSC Model Answer Key 2022 Steps Here:

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link-Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main written Examination for the Post of JUNIOR LIBRARIAN 2019 [Advt No-4717/OSSC Dated 30.12.2019] on the home page.
  4. Candidates are required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.

All those candidates appeared in the written mains exam for Junior Librarian post should note that they can raise their objections regarding the answer key in online mode. 
Candidates will have to login with the link given on the official website after providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth for raising their objections. Last date for raising the objection for the Junior Librarian post is 10 February 2022. 

You can check the direct link to raise objection for OSSC Model Answer Key 2022 for Junior Librarian Post given below. 

Direct Link to Raise Objection for OSSC Junior Librarian Model Answer Key 2022

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.