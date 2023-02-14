OSSC JEA 2022 Result and Computer Test Schedule OUT, Know Your Result and check Schedule here, Download PDF

Know here about OSSC JEA 2022 Result and Computer Skill Test and English Test Schedule, Check roll no., and Download PDF

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a list of Provisionally Shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Executive Assistant. Candidates who appeared in the English Language and Odia Language Test and cleared the test are now shortlisted and have to appear for Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test for the posts of OSSC Junior Executive Assistant(OSSC JEA 2022). The candidates who appeared in the exam can download and check the notification here for their results, check their roll no. , and date of computer test and english test. The Commission conducted the Language Test of Junior Executive Assistant 2022 held through Computer Based Recruitment from 29 November to 02 December 2022. Those candidates who have been qualified in the Language Test for the OSSC JEA 2022 post are now being called for the Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test.

Candidates can visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at- https://www.ossc.gov.in/ to download the notification regarding results, their roll no. and schedule of Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test.

Candidates can also download the PDF of notification from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download the PDF Notification of Result and schedule of Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test.

Candidates can also follow the following steps to download the PDF Notification of Result and schedule of Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test for OSSC JEA 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at- https://www.ossc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for typing test in English and Test in Computer application for the post of Junior Executive Assistant 2022”

Step 4: Open and download the PDF and check for your Roll no., and other details.

OSSC JEA 2022: Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test Date

The Date of Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test for OSSC JEA 2022 is 6 March 2023.

OSSC JEA 2022: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 130 vacancies to be filled in OSSC JEA 2022 exam.

OSSC JEA 2022: No. of Shortlisted Candidates

A Total of 1311 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Computer Skill Test and English Typing Test for OSSC JEA 2022.







