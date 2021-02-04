OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam schedule for the Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 (Advt. No. 4448/OSSC Dt.23.11.2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam can check the exam schedule on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 on 28 February 2021. Commission will conduct the mains exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

Candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 mains exam should note that Commission will release the details programme, date of downloading Admit Card, Mock Test/Practice Test before the actual examination through CBRE mode relating to this examination will be intimated to the candidates in the website of the OSSC. Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the website of the Commission for further updates in this regards.

Candidates who have to appear in the written mains exam for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



