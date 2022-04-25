OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022 (Out) @ossc.gov.in; Download PDF Link Here

OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022: Orissa Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains answer keys for recruitment to the post of Main Written Examination for the post of Primary Investigator-2021. Candidates who appeared in the OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Exam 2022 can download answer keys from the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 19.04.2022 (Advertisement No.4181/OSSC dated 21.12.2021). Candidates can download OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022?

Visit the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key of Main Written Examination for the post of Primary Investigator-2021' flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha code, paper name, and click on the login button. OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022 will be displayed. Download OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022

Candidates intending to raise an objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their Roll No. & Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) by 26th April 2022 positively. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. Candidates can download OSSC Primary Investigator answer key 2022 by clicking on the above link.