OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022-23 for 7540 TGT and Other, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in from 11 Dec

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: Odisha Staff Selection Commission is hiring 7540 TGT, Hindi Teachers, Sanskrit Teachers, Telugu Teachers, Urdu Teachers and Physical Education Teachers. Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, How to Apply Here.

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is offering 7540 vacancies for Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. According to the official notification, the vacancies will be filled for the post of TGT, Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, Urdu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher.

The online application process for the same was started on 11 December 2022 and will be continued till 09 January 2023. The registration link will be available at ossc.gov.in. Interested people should possess a valid email ID and mobile number while applying for any of the posts.

OSSC Notification Download

OSSC Teacher Vacancy Details 2022

Name of the Post ST SC SEBC UR TGT Arts 893 180 189 708 TGT PCM 719 166 98 436 YGT CBZ 556 144 126 379 Hindi 767 356 87 142 Sanskrit 560 62 31 70 PET 543 88 59 141 Telugu 2 0 1 3 Urdu 14 10 0 0 Total 4054 1006 591 1889

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Graduation in a required field from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks or four years of integrated courses.

Teacher Telugu - Bachelor’s Degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks and Telugu B.Ed or B.Ed.

Classical Teacher Sanskrit - Bachelor’s Degree in Sanskrit as one of the subjects with 50% marks and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course.

Hindi Teacher - Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks and B.Ed or training qualification.

Urdu Teacher - Alim/Fazil with 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed/Urdu B.Ed or BA Persian with 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed/Urdu.

PET - 12th and C.P.Ed/D.P.Ed/B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed

Age Limit:

21 to 38 years

Selection Process for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022



The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage 1 - Pre Exam of 100 Marks

Stage 2 - Mains Exam of 150 Marks

Stage 3: Interview

How to Apply for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022