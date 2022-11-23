OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022-23 for 7540 TGT and Other, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in from 11 Dec

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is offering 7540 vacancies for Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. According to the official notification, the vacancies will be filled for the post of TGT, Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, Urdu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher.
The online application process for the same was started on 11 December 2022 and will be continued till 09 January 2023. The registration link will be available at ossc.gov.in. Interested people should possess a valid email ID and mobile number while applying for any of the posts.
OSSC Teacher Vacancy Details 2022
|Name of the Post
|ST
|SC
|SEBC
|UR
|TGT Arts
|893
|180
|189
|708
|TGT PCM
|719
|166
|98
|436
|YGT CBZ
|556
|144
|126
|379
|Hindi
|767
|356
|87
|142
|Sanskrit
|560
|62
|31
|70
|PET
|543
|88
|59
|141
|Telugu
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Urdu
|14
|10
|0
|0
|Total
|4054
|1006
|591
|1889
Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- TGT - Graduation in a required field from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks or four years of integrated courses.
- Teacher Telugu - Bachelor’s Degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks and Telugu B.Ed or B.Ed.
- Classical Teacher Sanskrit - Bachelor’s Degree in Sanskrit as one of the subjects with 50% marks and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course.
- Hindi Teacher - Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks and B.Ed or training qualification.
- Urdu Teacher - Alim/Fazil with 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed/Urdu B.Ed or BA Persian with 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed/Urdu.
- PET - 12th and C.P.Ed/D.P.Ed/B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed
Age Limit:
21 to 38 years
Selection Process for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
Stage 1 - Pre Exam of 100 Marks
Stage 2 - Mains Exam of 150 Marks
Stage 3: Interview
How to Apply for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website of the commission - ossc.gov.in
- Register yourself by clicking on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the homepage
- Those who are applying for the first time have to register for the post by clicking on the ‘NEW USER’ button shown on the screen.
- On clicking on ‘New User’ or ‘Registered User’ instructions for filling up the online Registration/Re-registration and ‘Application Forms’ shall appear on the computer screen.
- Step by step procedure for registration/re-registration can be viewed by clicking on ‘Instruction to fill up Online Application Form’