OSSC Traffic Sub-Inspector Answer Key 2022 Released at ossc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Sep 16

OSSC Traffic Sub-Inspector Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for the written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 under State Transport Authority(STA) can download the OSSC Traffic Sub-Inspector Answer Key 2022 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.



You can download the OSSC Traffic Sub-Inspector Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 can download the model answer key available on the official website and match the same with their answers. You can raise your objections, if any regarding the answers in online mode through the link available on the official website.

In a bid to raise objections, you will have to login through the link after providing your login credentials on to the same.

You can download the OSSC Traffic Sub-Inspector Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Traffic Sub-Inspector Answer Key 2022