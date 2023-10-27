OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023: Female Health Worker Exam Schedule Soon at osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Multi-Purpose Health Worker Exam Date 2023 will soon be released on the official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission at osssc.gov.in. Check the tentative OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023 for the written exam here.

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the OSSSC Notification 2023 for the recruitment of Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHW) on its official website. This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 2,753 female candidates for the role of Multi-Purpose Health Workers. The application process for these positions concluded on October 23. Now, the commission will soon conduct the OSSSC MPHW exam across the country.

As per the official notification, the OSSSC MPHW 2023 exam was scheduled to be held on 16 July, but it got postponed. In this article, we have mentioned everything about OSSSC 2023 exam including the tentative OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023.

OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023

OSSSC will soon announce the OSSSC MPHW Exam Date on its official website. It is expected to be held within 2 to 3 months. However, the confirmed dates are yet to be announced by the commission. Prospective candidates can bookmark this page to get all the latest updates on OSSSC Multi Purpose Health Worker Exam Date 2023 here.

OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023 Overview

All important dates regarding the OSSSC Multi Purpose Health Worker Exam should be kept in mind by the candidates. It will help them to strategize their preparation accordingly. In the table below, we have mentioned the important events and OSSSC MPHW 2023 exam date.

OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission Exam Name OSSSC Multi Purpose Health Worker Exam 2023 Post Name Multipurpose Health Workers Vacancy 2753 Official Website osssc.gov.in

OSSSC MPHW Exam Schedule

OSSSC MPHW 2023 Exam Date is yet to be announced by the commission. It is expected to be released anytime soon. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 16 July but got cancelled. The revised OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023 will be mentioned here once it is released by the officials. Check the complete exam schedule for OSSSC Multi Purpose Health Worker 2023 below.

OSSSC Multi Purpose Health Worker 2023 Exam Schedule Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 29 April 2023 Online Registration Date 1 to 25 May 2023 Re-Registration Date 11 to 23 October 2023 OSSSC MPHW Exam Date 2023 16th July 2023 (Postponed) To be announced Result Declaration To be announced

OSSSC MPHW Exam Pattern 2023

OSSSC MPHW exam comprises four sections: Arithmetic, English, Questions based on practical skills, and Auxiliary Nurse & Midwives. It is conducted online for a total of 100 marks. Candidates need to attempt this exam within a time duration of 2 hours or 120 minutes. Take a look at the exam pattern for OSSSC MPHW 2023 below to get better clarity on it.