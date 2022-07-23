Patna High Court Group C Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for Library Assistant Post @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court has invited online application for the 20 Library Assistant Posts on its official website. Check Patna High Court recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court has released notification for the 20 Library Assistant Posts in the Employment News (23 July- 29 July 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24th July 2022.

Candidates having Intermediate in any discipline from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution with Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No.- PHC/03/2022

Important Dates Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24th July 2022

Last date for making online fee payment: 26th July, 2022

Date of Examination (CBT):16th August, 2022 (Tentative)



Patna High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

Library Assistant (Group-C Post)-20

Eligibility Criteria Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate in any discipline from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution with Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution and Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month's course in Computer Application from a recognized

Institution.

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 24 July 2022 on the official website-www.patnahighcourt.gov.in.