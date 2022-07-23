Patna High Court Group C Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for Library Assistant Post @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Patna High Court has released notification for the 20 Library Assistant Posts in the Employment News (23 July- 29 July 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24th July 2022.
Candidates having Intermediate in any discipline from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution with Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science can apply for these posts.
Notification Details Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:
Advertisement No.- PHC/03/2022
Important Dates Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24th July 2022
Last date for making online fee payment: 26th July, 2022
Date of Examination (CBT):16th August, 2022 (Tentative)
Patna High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:
Library Assistant (Group-C Post)-20
Eligibility Criteria Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
Intermediate in any discipline from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution with Diploma in Library Science/ Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution and Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month's course in Computer Application from a recognized
Institution.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: PDF
How to Apply Patna High Court Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 24 July 2022 on the official website-www.patnahighcourt.gov.in.