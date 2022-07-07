Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022 for 1166 Apprentice Posts, Apply upto 31 July @powergrid.in

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)  or POWERGRID is hiring 1166 Apprentice Posts. Candidates can apply online on or before 31 July 2022.

Updated: Jul 7, 2022 12:01 IST
PGCIL Recruitment 2022

PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across the country for a period of one year. Around 1166 vacancies are available at Corporate Center, Gurugram, Northern Region – I, Faridabad, Northern Region – II, Jammu, Northern Region – III, Lucknow, Eastern Region – I, Patna, Eastern Region – II, Kolkata, North Eastern Region, Shillong, Odisha Projects, Bhubaneswar, Western Region – I, Nagpur, Western Region – II, Vadodara, Southern Region – I, Hyderabad and Southern Region – II, Bangalore.

Candidates are required to apply online on the official website of Powergrid upto 31 July 2022. It is mandatory to have registration on  NAPS  or NATS website.

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Notification Download

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Online Application Link

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 07 July 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 31 July 2022

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 1166

Eligibility Criteria for Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

  • Electrician - ITI in Electrician (Full Time course) Diploma(Electrical) - Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  •  Diploma (Civil) - Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Civil Engineering
  • Graduate(Electrical) - Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering
  • Graduate (Civil) - Full Time (4 years course) -B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering
  • HR Executive - MBA (HR) /Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course).
  • CSR Executive - 02 Years Full time Master in Social Work(MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent.
  • Graduate (Computer Science) - Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Computer Science Engg./ Information Technology.

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Salary:

  • Graduate - Rs. 15000/-
  • Executive - Rs. 15000/-
  • Diploma - Rs. 12000/-

Candidates are not eligible to apply for the apprenticeship in any case

  • Awaiting the results of their final examination.
  • Not completed the 18 years of age.
  • Undergone apprenticeship training in any organisation for any duration.
  •  Job experience of more than 1 year.

Selection Process for Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents. NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

How to Apply Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Step – I:  Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number

Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) in the website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents.

Step – II: Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID - careers.powergrid.in

 

FAQ

my age is 15 years. Can I Apply for POWERFGRD Apprentice Posts ?

No

How many vacancies are available for PGCIL Apprentice Posts ?

1166

What is Powergrid Apprentice Application Last Date ?

31 July 2022
Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionJul 31, 2022
CityGurgaon
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Engineering, HR, Other Funtional Area
Next
