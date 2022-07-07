Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2022 for 1166 Apprentice Posts, Apply upto 31 July @powergrid.in

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID is hiring 1166 Apprentice Posts. Candidates can apply online on or before 31 July 2022.

PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or POWERGRID has uploaded the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice across the country for a period of one year. Around 1166 vacancies are available at Corporate Center, Gurugram, Northern Region – I, Faridabad, Northern Region – II, Jammu, Northern Region – III, Lucknow, Eastern Region – I, Patna, Eastern Region – II, Kolkata, North Eastern Region, Shillong, Odisha Projects, Bhubaneswar, Western Region – I, Nagpur, Western Region – II, Vadodara, Southern Region – I, Hyderabad and Southern Region – II, Bangalore.

Candidates are required to apply online on the official website of Powergrid upto 31 July 2022. It is mandatory to have registration on NAPS or NATS website.

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 07 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 31 July 2022

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 1166

Eligibility Criteria for Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Electrician - ITI in Electrician (Full Time course) Diploma(Electrical) - Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma (Civil) - Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Civil Engineering

Graduate(Electrical) - Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering

Graduate (Civil) - Full Time (4 years course) -B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering

HR Executive - MBA (HR) /Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course).

CSR Executive - 02 Years Full time Master in Social Work(MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent.

Graduate (Computer Science) - Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Computer Science Engg./ Information Technology.

Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Salary:

Graduate - Rs. 15000/-

Executive - Rs. 15000/-

Diploma - Rs. 12000/-

Candidates are not eligible to apply for the apprenticeship in any case

Awaiting the results of their final examination.

Not completed the 18 years of age.

Undergone apprenticeship training in any organisation for any duration.

Job experience of more than 1 year.

Selection Process for Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents. NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

How to Apply Powergrid PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Step – I: Get your NATS/ NAPS Registration Number

Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) in the website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents.

Step – II: Apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID - careers.powergrid.in