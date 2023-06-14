PSEB Class 10 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

Punjab Board Class 10 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24: Check PSEB Class 10 Syllabus of Punjabi A and B for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 10 Punjabi A and B Syllabus by PSEB to know the topics prescribed for the Class 10 Punjabi A and B Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 10 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab Board is done releasing its 2023 results for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. The results proved to be a success in terms of the number of students who appeared and cleared the examinations. Now the emphasis of the board is on the latest curriculum. The teachers and students should be aware of the newly released PSEB syllabi for Classes 1 to 12. The hustle to download the syllabus is not much as the syllabus files can be downloaded from the official website of Punjab School Education Board.

To save your time, we have provided the detailed syllabus of Punjabi A and B for Class 10 PSEB, here. The syllabus is in accordance with new curriculum guidelines thus following it for the 2023-24 academic year would be beneficial for the students and tutors.

PSEB Class 10 Punjabi A and Punjabi B syllabus 2023-24 will give you the proper course structure which includes the units, topics under it and the weightage. The overall mark distribution is the same for Class 10 Punjabi A and B. which says, 65 marks are for the written exam, and 10 for Internal evaluation. Thus total weightage is 75. Now, read, check and download the below-provided syllabi for further information.

PSEB Class 10 Maths Deleted Textbook Content

PSEB Class 10 Punjabi A Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 10 Punjabi B Syllabus 2023-24

Also read:

PSEB Class 1-12 All Subject Syllabus PDFs







