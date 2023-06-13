PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Curriculum in PDF Here

Punjab Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Class 11th students of Punjab Board can get access to the latest PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus here. Check the new syllabus of biology to know chapter-wise topics and details of internal assessment for 2023-24.

PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise syllabus for Class 11 for the current academic session. The Board has developed the class 11 syllabus with the intention of providing a comprehensive and structured educational experience for students. It aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies to succeed academically and in their future endeavours. Hence, to get the best results, students must be thorough with their new syllabus. In this article, we have provided the new syllabus of Class 11 Biology in which you will get the detailed list of topics to be prepared in each chapter of Biology. It also mentions the weightage assigned to each unit for the 2023-24 assessment. Additionally, students will also get to know the details of practical and internal assessment along with the design of question paper for PSEB Class 11 Biology Exam 2023-24.

Check and download the complete syllabus below.

PSEB Class 11 Biology (Code No. 054) Syllabus 2023-24

The assessment Scheme for PSEB Class 11 Biology will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Prcatical 25 Marks Internal Assessment 5 Marks Total 100 Marks

Also Check: PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects

Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 11 Biology below:

Unit-I Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

Biodiversity; Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature.

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Five kingdom classification; Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista and Fungi into major groups; Lichens, Viruses and Viroids.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Classification of plants into major groups; Salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of Algae, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnospermae and Angiospermae brief account.

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Salient features and classification of animals, non-chordates up to phyla level and chordates up to class level (salient features and at a few examples of each category). (No live animals or specimen should be displayed.)

Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae.

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Anatomy and functions of tissue systems in dicots and monocots.

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of frog.

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-8: Cell –The Unit of Life

Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life; structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelop; cell membrane, cell wall; cell organelles- structure and function; endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, golgi bodies, Lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles (ultrastructure and function); nucleus.

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chemical constituents of living cells: biomolecules, structure and function of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, nucleic acids; Enzyme - types, properties, enzyme action.

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance

Unit-IV Plant Physiology

Chapter 11 : Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and now-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis.

Chapter 12: Respiration in Plants

Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways;respiratory quotient.

Chapter13: Plant - Growth and Development

Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes in a plant cell; growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA;

Unit-V Human Physiology

Chapter 14: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.

Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation

Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system- hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.

Chapter-16: Excretory Products and their elimination

Modes of excretion-ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system-structure and function; urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function-renin- angiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion; disordersuremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.

Chapter -17: Locomotion and Movement

Types of movement-ciliary, flagellar, muscular; skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and muscle contraction; skeletal system and its functions; joints; disorders of muscular and skeletal systems-myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.

Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination

Neuron and nerves; Nervous system in humans-central nervous system; peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse.

Chapter-19: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Endocrine glands and harmones; human endocrine system-hypothalamus, pituitary, pineal, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, pancreas, gonads; mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea); role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo-and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goiter, diabetes, Addison’s disease.

To check further contents of the syllabus, download PDF copy of Class 11th Biology PSEB Syllabus fom the following link:

Related: