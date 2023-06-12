PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Punjab Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The detailed syllabus of Class 11 Mathematics by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) can be obtained from this article. Check and download the complete syllabus to know course content and examination scheme.

Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The syllabus provides a comprehensive overview of the course, including its objectives, content, and structure. It gives students a clear understanding of what to expect from the class, what topics will be covered, and the learning outcomes they are expected to achieve. The Punjab Board Class 11 Maths Syllabus for the current academic session has been framed on the same pattern. The PSEB Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus outlines the detailed list of topics to be covered in the subject. It also mentions the marking scheme and details of the internal assessment for the 2023-24 session. Subject-oriented activities are also a part of the Class 11 Maths curriculum of Punjab Board, the list of which can be obtained from the new PSEB Class 11 Syllabus of Maths. With this article, you will be able to check and download the complete syllabus in PDF.

PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

The assessment Scheme for PSEB Class 12 Maths will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 11 Maths question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks. Students will be allowed to write their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

Unit-1:Sets and Functions

1.Sets: Sets and their representations. Empty set, Finite & Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of the set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations). Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and Intersection of sets. Difference of sets. Complement of a set, Properties of Complement.

2.Relations & Functions: Ordered pairs, Cartesian product of sets. Number of elements in the Cartesian product of two finite sets. Cartesian product of the reals with itself (upto R x R x R). Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function. Real valued function, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum and greatest integer functions with their graphs. Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.

3.Trigonometric Functions: Positive and negative angles. Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another. Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric function and their graphs. Expressing sin (x ± y) and cos(x ± y) in terms of sinx, siny, cosx & cosy and their simple applications. Deducing identities like the following:

Identities related to sin 2x, cos 2x, tan 2x, sin 3x, cos 3x and tan 3x.

Unit-II Algebra

4.Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations: Need for complex numbers, especially √−1 , to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equation. Algebraic properties of complex number. Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers. Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system. Square root of a complex number.

5.Linear Inequalities: Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line.

6.Permutations & Combinations: Fundamental principle of counting, Factorial n(n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of formulae for n pr and n cr and their connections, simple applications.

7.Binomial Theorem: History, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices. Pascal’s triangle. Simple applications.

8.Sequence and series: Sequence and Series. Arithmetic Mean (A.M.) , Geometric Progression ( G.P.), general term of a G.P, sum of n terms of a G.P. Infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric mean (G.M), relation between A.M. and G.M.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

9.Straight Lines: Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Slope of a line and angle between two lines .Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point– slope form, slop–intercept form, two–point form, intercept form. Distance of a point from a line.

10.Conic Sections: Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equations of a circle.

11.Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry: Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions.Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points.

Unit-IV: Calculus

12.Limits and Derivatives: Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. intuitive idea of limit. Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithimic functions. Definition of derivative, relate it to slope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V: Statistics and Probability

13.Statistics: Measure of Dispersion: Range, mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data.

14.Probability: Events: Occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ & ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events. Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with others theories of earlier classes. Probability of an event , probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ & ‘or’ events.

PSEB Class 11 Maths Internal Assessment 2023-24

Internal Assessment 20 Marks Maths Activities 10 Marks Distribution of marks under CCE (Besides Maths Activities ) 10 Marks

To check further contents of the syllabus, download PDF copy of Class 11th Maths PSEB Syllabus fom the following link:

