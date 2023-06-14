PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Punjab Board Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: Check latest syllabus of Class 11 of Punjab (Compulsory) here for the current academic session. Download the syllabus to know topics and subtopics to cover in the subject and check marking scheme for PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Exam 2023-24.

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus 2023-24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the new syllabus for Class 11 Punjabi (Compulsory) for the 2023-24 session. The syllabus has been designed with the aim to develop students' understanding and proficiency in the Punjabi language. It covers various aspects of Punjabi literature, grammar, composition, and comprehension. All these aspects will be tested on the basis of a particular format.

The PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus is divided into 5 sections and each section will cover a particular element of the language.

The section-wise topics and weightage are as follows:

Section Marks 1. Good Handwriting 5 2. Punjabi Folk Literature - Folk songs and folklore 27 3. Translation from English to Punjabi 18 4. Punjabi Language Writing Skills 18 5. Grammar - Idioms 12 Total Marks 80

The textbook prescribed for Class 11 Punjabi is Lajmi Punjabi - 11 which is published by the Punjab School Education Board itself.

Some key areas included in the Class 11 Punjabi Syllabus of Punjab Board are:

Literature: The syllabus includes the study of Punjabi literary works such as short stories, essays, poems, and plays by renowned Punjabi authors. Students are expected to read, analyze, and understand the themes and characters employed in these works.

Grammar: This part of the syllabus includes topics like parts of speech, sentence structure, verb forms, tenses, pronouns, adjectives, adverbs, and punctuation. It aims to strengthen students' understanding and usage of correct grammatical structures in their speaking and writing.

Composition: Students are taught to express themselves effectively in Punjabi through different types of composition, including essays, letters, reports, and narratives.

Vocabulary: Building vocabulary is an essential component of the syllabus. Students learn new Punjabi words, idioms, proverbs, and their usage in different contexts.

Overall, the Punjabi syllabus of PSEB Class 11 focuses on skilling up the students in the language and bringing them near proficiency.

