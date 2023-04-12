PSSSB Patwari Exam Date 2023 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Schedule For Other Posts

PSSSB Various Posts Written Exam Schedule 2023: PSSSB has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Patwari, Clerk and others on its official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Patwari Exam Date 2023 Out: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Patwari, Assistant Treasurer, Driver/Operator, Laboratory Technician, Technician, Clerk and others on its official website. All such  candidates who are part of the selection process for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of  PSSSB-sssb.punjab.gov.in.
All those candidates who have applied for various posts including Patwari, Assistant Treasurer, Driver/Operator, Laboratory Technician, Technician, Clerk and others can check the tentative schedule of upcoming exams available on the official website. 

PSSSB Patwari Exam Date 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the post of Restorer against Advertisement No.16/2022 and Laboratory Assistant against advertisement no 18 of 2022 (Agriculture) will be held on May 06, 2023.

Name of Posts Exam Date
Restorer May 06, 2023
Veterinary Inspector May 07, 2023
Assistant Treasurer May 14, 2023
Patwari May 14, 2023
Drive May 28, 2023
Lab Technician (Fishery) June 03, 2023
Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator June 25, 2023
Technician Grade-1 July 01, 2023
Clerk July 16, 2023

You can download the tentative schedule of upcoming exams from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download PSSSB Various Posts Exam Date 2023 PDF?

  1. Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Public notice- Exam Dates for various Advertisements  !!NEW!! 'on the home page.
  3. You will get the pdf  of the tentative schedule of upcoming exams  in a new window.
  4. Download the tentative schedule of upcoming exams and save it for future reference.

