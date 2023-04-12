PSSSB Patwari Exam Date 2023 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Schedule For Other Posts

PSSSB Various Posts Written Exam Schedule 2023: PSSSB has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Patwari, Clerk and others on its official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Patwari Exam Date 2023 Out: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board(PSSSB) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Patwari, Assistant Treasurer, Driver/Operator, Laboratory Technician, Technician, Clerk and others on its official website. All such candidates who are part of the selection process for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of PSSSB-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

However, you can download the PSSSB Various Posts Written Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

All those candidates who have applied for various posts including Patwari, Assistant Treasurer, Driver/Operator, Laboratory Technician, Technician, Clerk and others can check the tentative schedule of upcoming exams available on the official website.

PSSSB Patwari Exam Date 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the post of Restorer against Advertisement No.16/2022 and Laboratory Assistant against advertisement no 18 of 2022 (Agriculture) will be held on May 06, 2023.

Name of Posts Exam Date Restorer May 06, 2023 Veterinary Inspector May 07, 2023 Assistant Treasurer May 14, 2023 Patwari May 14, 2023 Drive May 28, 2023 Lab Technician (Fishery) June 03, 2023 Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator June 25, 2023 Technician Grade-1 July 01, 2023 Clerk July 16, 2023

You can download the tentative schedule of upcoming exams from the official website after following the steps given below.

