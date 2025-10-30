Punjab Special Educator Eligibility Criteria 2025: TGT Age Limit, Qualification

Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has invited applications to fill up 332 vacancies for Special Educator Teacher (Master Cadre) posts. Online applications for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) post will be accepted from July 31 to August 30, 2025, through the official website. Candidates should verify the prescribed eligibility conditions before submitting their application. It outlines the age limit, educational/professional qualification, relaxation, nationality, and other conditions. Candidates found ineligible at any stage of selection will be immediately disqualified from the process. Further details about the Punjab TGT Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025 are shared on this page. Download the Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Syllabus 2025

Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Eligibility Criteria 2025 The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has published the eligibility requirements for the Special Educator Teacher (Master Cadre) in the official notification PDF. Candidates are advised to read the notification thoroughly to ensure their qualifications meet the prescribed requirements and submit their application before the deadline. To be eligible, candidates should be graduates and have passed the Bachelor of Education Degree Special Education (B.Ed. Spl. Ed.). In addition, candidates must be within the age range of 18-37 years and must be residents of Punjab when applying for the post. Check here the Punjab TGT Teacher eligibility criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and more. Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Age Limit 2025

The age limit is an essential parameter of the Punjab TGT Teacher eligibility criteria. The minimum age should be 18 years as on 01.01.2025 when filling out the application form. Check the minimum and maximum Punjab TGT Teacher age limit tabulated below for reference purposes: Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 37 years Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Age Limit Relaxation Candidates belonging to reserved categories can avail of relaxation in their upper age limit when applying for the Punjab TGT vacancy. It includes categories like SC, backwards classes, widows, divorced women, etc. The category-wise Punjab TGT Teacher age limit relaxation is tabulated below: Category Age Relaxation/Upper Age Limit Scheduled Caste and Backwards Classes of the State of Punjab 5 years Employees of Punjab, other states, and Central Government 45 years Widows and Divorced Women of the State of Punjab 40 years Disabled Person Residing in Punjab 10 years

Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is a crucial component of the Punjab TGT Teacher eligibility criteria. The minimum academic qualification requires candidates to pass a graduation with minimum required scores from a recognised University. Check the detailed Punjab TGT Teacher educational qualification shared below: Graduation in any stream from a recognised University/institution with at least 55% marks in the case of General Category and 50% marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backwards Classes, Backwards Classes and Physically Handicapped candidates. And Should have passed a Bachelor of Education Degree Special Education (B.Ed. Spl. Ed.) recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) from a recognised University or Institution and valid registration with RCI;

Or Should have passed a Bachelor of Education Degree (B.Ed.) in any subject and Diploma in Education Special Education (D.Ed. Spl. Ed.) or its equivalent recognised by RCI from a recognised University or Institution, and valid registration with RCI; Or Should have passed a Bachelor of Education Degree (B.Ed.) in any subject with a Post Graduate Professional Diploma (Special Education) or its equivalent, recognised by RCI from a recognised University or Institution and valid registration with RCI. Or Should have passed any other equivalent qualification, but a certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission/Rehabilitation Council of India and valid registration with Rehabilitation Council of India

And Knowledge of the Punjabi language: No candidate shall be recruited unless they have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language. Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality A candidate should be an Indian National when applying for the Punjab TGT Teacher vacancy. Additionally, they should be a resident of Punjab to claim age relaxation and other reservation benefits. Documents to Prove Punjab Special Educator Master Cadre Eligibility Criteria Applicants will be required to submit all necessary documents and certificates related to eligibility and other relevant aspects for verification purposes. If any candidate fails to produce any of the required documents, they may face the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the list of documents needed to prove Punjab TGT Teacher eligibility: