Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: REET Exam to be held every year like UPSC CSE said Minister BD Kalla

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 : REET exam will be held every year like UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) said Education Minister BD Kalla in a gathering of the Unemployed Youth Association.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Recently, the Education Minister BD Kalla addressed a gathering of the Unemployed Youth Association and said that the REET exam will be held every year like the UPSC Civil Services exam (CSE). Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a teacher eligibility test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in state schools. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates must appear in a separate examination for recruitment.

"The REET exam should be conducted every year like UPSC and now the government is also preparing for this so that not a single post remains vacant and maximum youth of Rajasthan can get employment.” The minister also said that the government has started preparations to implement the procedure.

The gathering of the Unemployed Youth Association was organised with ten demands including the increased unemployment rate, paper leaks, and more vacancies for teachers in Rajasthan.

REET Age Limit

The candidates who have attained 18 years of age are eligible for the post of primary and upper primary teacher. Age relaxation is given as per the category of the candidates. Check the age limit category-wise given below in the table:

Category Age limit General 18 to 40 years SC/ST/OBC Relaxation of 10 years Male EWS Relaxation of 5 years Female EWS Relaxation of 10 years

REET Education Qualification

The education qualification for primary level and upper primary level is given below:

REET Education Qualification for Level I (Class 1 to 5) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulation, 2002. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name is known). REET Education Qualification for Level II (Class 6 to 8) Graduation and passed or appearing in the final of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc.Ed. Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

In 2022, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 'REET' in the state will be lifelong.