REET 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF: Download Paper-1 & Paper-2 (23rd & 24th July)

REET 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): REET 2022 Paper-1 & Paper-2 was held on 23rd and 24th July 2022 in two shifts - Shift-1 for Level-1 and Shift-2 for Level-2. The Primary Level & Upper Primary Level Teachers exam comprised of 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.  In this article, we have shared the question paper for the REET 2022 Exam (Paper-1 & Paper-2). The answer key for the REET 2022 Exam will be officially released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at its official website - www.reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 Exam Question Paper & Answer Key

Download REET 2022 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Exam Paper:

REET Question Paper 24 July – Shift 1 Download PDF

Paper

Question Paper with Answer Key

Paper-1

Q – 1 – अधिगम अक्षमता संबंधित है

Ans – डिसलेक्सिया

Q – बुद्धि का त्रिआयामी सिद्धांत

Ans – स्टर्नबर्ग

Q – नैतिक विकास का सिद्धांत

Ans – कोहलरबर्ग

Q – राष्ट्रीय पाठ्यक्रिया रूपरेखा कब लागू गया

Ans – 2005

Q – बाह्य अभिप्रेरना संबंधित है

Ans – पुरस्कार से

Q – शिक्षण के स्तर

Ans – तीन स्तर बोद्ध, चिंतन, स्मृति

Q – अंतर दृष्टि का सिद्धांत

Ans कोहलर

Q – थार्नडायिक का सिद्धांत संबंधित है.

Ans – तत्परता प्रभाव का नियम

Q  – ऊंट महोत्सव

Ans – बीकानेर

Q – मरू महोत्सव

Ans – जैसलमेर

Q – पतंग महोत्सवजयपुर

Q – मेवाड़ महोत्सवउदयपुर

Q – राजस्थान का कल्पवृक्ष किसे कहते है

Ans – खेजड़ी

Q – पालर पानी क्या है

आन्सवर्षा जल

Q – केसर बाग अभयारण्यधौलपुर

Q – जवाहरसागर अभयारण्यकोटा

Q – भारत का सबसे बड़ा सौलर पार्क

Ans – जोधपुर

Q – वराह मंदिर किसने बनाया था

Ans – अरणोंराज अजमेर

Q – हाथल गाँव कॉनसी रियासत मे है

Ans – सिरोही

Q – राजस्थान  का जिब्राल्टर किसे कहते है

Ans-  मेहरानगढ़ दुर्ग जोधपुर

Paper-2

Download Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download  REET 2022 Paper-1 & Paper-2 Answer Keys

The official link to download REET Answer Key for Level 1 and Level 2 will be shared soon. All the candidates can download the answer key for REET both levels in pdf format. Rajasthan Education Board will release answer keys set-wise and subject-wise for Paper 1 and 2:

Exam name

REET Answer Key 2022 Download PDF

REET Answer Key Level 1

Will be Updated Soon

REET Answer Key Level 2

Will be Updated Soon

REET Certificate Lifetime Validity Period Announced by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot CM tweeted “In the meeting, the cabinet decided that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 'REET' in the state will now be lifelong.” Earlier, the REET certificates were valid for up to seven years, which was later reduced to three years.

FAQ

Q1. Where will the official Question Paper & answer key will be released for the REET 2022 Exam?

https://www.reetbser2022.in/

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in the REET 2022 Exam?

No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers
