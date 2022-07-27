REET 2022 Expected Cutoff: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper-1 & Paper-2

REET 2022 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam on 23rd July & 24th July 2022 in two shifts for two levels - Shift-1 for Level-1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Shift-2 for Level-2 (Upper Primary Level for Classes 6th to 8th). Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools.

Candidates who have appeared in the REET 2022 Exam can check the Expected cutoff marks category-wise:

REET Level 1 Expected Cut-off Marks 2022

Category Male Female General 90-95 Marks 97-102 Marks OBC (Other Backward Class) 85-90 Marks 90-95 Marks MBC (Most Backward Class) 85-90 Marks 90-95 Marks SC (Scheduled Caste) 80-85 marks 85-90 Marks ST (Scheduled Tribes) 75-80 marks 80-85 marks

REET Level 2 Expected Cut-off Marks 2022

Category Male Female General 85-90 Marks 87-92 Marks OBC (Other Backward Class) 80-85 Marks 85-90 Marks MBC (Most Backward Class) 75-80 marks 80-85 Marks SC (Scheduled Caste) 75-80 marks 80-85 Marks ST (Scheduled Tribes) 70-75 Marks 75-80 marks

The official cut-off marks will be released on the official website of - RBSE/ BSER - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Cut Off 2022 - Minimum Qualifying Marks

The REET cutoff marks will be released by the Elementary Educational Board of the Rajasthan Government. The minimum qualifying marks category-wise is:

Category REET Qualifying marks for TSP (%) REET Qualifying marks for Non-TSP (%) General 60 60 ST 36 55 SC, OBC, MBC, EWS 55 55 Ex-Servicemen & Widow 50 50 PwD 40 40 Sahariya Jan-Jati 36 36

REET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the REET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

REET Final Cut-Off Marks 2021-22

REET Provincial Cut Off 2021-22 (Level 1)

The REET cut-off marks for level 1 have been mentioned in detail in the following two tables. The tables explain the category-wise segregation of the REET level 1 cut-off for SC, ST, OBC, and General categories.

REET Level 1 Cut-Off Marks 2021-22 (TSP)

Category MR HI VI Marks DOB Marks DOB Marks DOB UR-General & Female 91 6.4.1998 90 3.6.1995 96 3.6.2002 ST-General & Female 56 25.12.1993 56 7.6.1995 60 1.7.1996 Horizontal Reservation LD/CP/AAV/DW/LC 67 13.5.1993 64 12.2.2022 67 1.7.1993

REET Level 1 Cut-Off Marks 2021-22 (NTSP)

Category MR HI VI Marks DOB Marks DOB Marks DOB UR-General 122 30.6.1999 121 27.06.1994 123 15.12.1995 EWS-General 121 15.07.1997 – – – – OBC-General 120 24.12.1998 – – – – SC-General 107 27.08.1987 108 16.12.1995 111 11.12.2001 ST-General 109 15.07.1994 112 20.07.1997 99 12.08.1997 Horizontal Reservation BL/LV 64 12.06.2000 82 18.08.2000 69 5.12.1970 LD/CP/AAV/DW/LC 76 15.07.1984 64 2.3.1994 75 1.1.1987

REET Cut Off 2018 for Paper 1

The final selection has been decided on the basis of the REET Level 1 score for primary teachers. Here we are sharing the REET final cut-off 2018 for primary teachers.

Category REET Cut Off Percentage General 108 72% OBC 107 71.333% MBC 105 70% SC 101 67.333% ST 96 64%

REET Cut Off 2018 for Paper 2

The final selection for the upper primary teacher was decided on the basis of REET level 2 scores and graduation percentage in the ratio of (70:30) in 2018. The final selection process for the upper primary level is not decided yet. Here we are sharing the REET final cut-off 2018 for upper primary teachers.

Category Total Percentage (70% of REET and 30% of Graduation) General 67.69 OBC 65.82 MBC 64.79 SC 61.56 ST 55.88

REET 2022 Certificate Validity

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot CM earlier tweeted “In the meeting, the cabinet decided that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 'REET' in the state will now be lifelong.” Earlier, the REET certificates were valid for up to seven years, which was later reduced to three years.

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.