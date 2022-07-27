REET 2022 Expected Cutoff: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper-1 & Paper-2

REET 2022 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam on 23rd July & 24th July 2022 in two shifts for two levels - Shift-1 for Level-1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Shift-2 for Level-2 (Upper Primary Level for Classes 6th to 8th). Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools.
Candidates who have appeared in the REET 2022 Exam can check the Expected cutoff marks category-wise:
REET Level 1 Expected Cut-off Marks 2022
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
90-95 Marks
|
97-102 Marks
|
OBC (Other Backward Class)
|
85-90 Marks
|
90-95 Marks
|
MBC (Most Backward Class)
|
85-90 Marks
|
90-95 Marks
|
SC (Scheduled Caste)
|
80-85 marks
|
85-90 Marks
|
ST (Scheduled Tribes)
|
75-80 marks
|
80-85 marks
REET Level 2 Expected Cut-off Marks 2022
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
85-90 Marks
|
87-92 Marks
|
OBC (Other Backward Class)
|
80-85 Marks
|
85-90 Marks
|
MBC (Most Backward Class)
|
75-80 marks
|
80-85 Marks
|
SC (Scheduled Caste)
|
75-80 marks
|
80-85 Marks
|
ST (Scheduled Tribes)
|
70-75 Marks
|
75-80 marks
The official cut-off marks will be released on the official website of - RBSE/ BSER - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
REET Cut Off 2022 - Minimum Qualifying Marks
The REET cutoff marks will be released by the Elementary Educational Board of the Rajasthan Government. The minimum qualifying marks category-wise is:
|
Category
|
REET Qualifying marks for TSP (%)
|
REET Qualifying marks for Non-TSP (%)
|
General
|
60
|
60
|
ST
|
36
|
55
|
SC, OBC, MBC, EWS
|
55
|
55
|
Ex-Servicemen & Widow
|
50
|
50
|
PwD
|
40
|
40
|
Sahariya Jan-Jati
|
36
|
36
REET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the REET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.
REET Final Cut-Off Marks 2021-22
REET Provincial Cut Off 2021-22 (Level 1)
The REET cut-off marks for level 1 have been mentioned in detail in the following two tables. The tables explain the category-wise segregation of the REET level 1 cut-off for SC, ST, OBC, and General categories.
REET Level 1 Cut-Off Marks 2021-22 (TSP)
|
Category
|
MR
|
HI
|
VI
|
Marks
|
DOB
|
Marks
|
DOB
|
Marks
|
DOB
|
UR-General & Female
|
91
|
6.4.1998
|
90
|
3.6.1995
|
96
|
3.6.2002
|
ST-General & Female
|
56
|
25.12.1993
|
56
|
7.6.1995
|
60
|
1.7.1996
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
LD/CP/AAV/DW/LC
|
67
|
13.5.1993
|
64
|
12.2.2022
|
67
|
1.7.1993
REET Level 1 Cut-Off Marks 2021-22 (NTSP)
|
Category
|
MR
|
HI
|
VI
|
Marks
|
DOB
|
Marks
|
DOB
|
Marks
|
DOB
|
UR-General
|
122
|
30.6.1999
|
121
|
27.06.1994
|
123
|
15.12.1995
|
EWS-General
|
121
|
15.07.1997
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
OBC-General
|
120
|
24.12.1998
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
SC-General
|
107
|
27.08.1987
|
108
|
16.12.1995
|
111
|
11.12.2001
|
ST-General
|
109
|
15.07.1994
|
112
|
20.07.1997
|
99
|
12.08.1997
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
BL/LV
|
64
|
12.06.2000
|
82
|
18.08.2000
|
69
|
5.12.1970
|
LD/CP/AAV/DW/LC
|
76
|
15.07.1984
|
64
|
2.3.1994
|
75
|
1.1.1987
REET Cut Off 2018 for Paper 1
The final selection has been decided on the basis of the REET Level 1 score for primary teachers. Here we are sharing the REET final cut-off 2018 for primary teachers.
|
Category
|
REET Cut Off
|
Percentage
|
General
|
108
|
72%
|
OBC
|
107
|
71.333%
|
MBC
|
105
|
70%
|
SC
|
101
|
67.333%
|
ST
|
96
|
64%
REET Cut Off 2018 for Paper 2
The final selection for the upper primary teacher was decided on the basis of REET level 2 scores and graduation percentage in the ratio of (70:30) in 2018. The final selection process for the upper primary level is not decided yet. Here we are sharing the REET final cut-off 2018 for upper primary teachers.
|
Category
|
Total Percentage
(70% of REET and 30% of Graduation)
|
General
|
67.69
|
OBC
|
65.82
|
MBC
|
64.79
|
SC
|
61.56
|
ST
|
55.88
REET 2022 Certificate Validity
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot CM earlier tweeted “In the meeting, the cabinet decided that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 'REET' in the state will now be lifelong.” Earlier, the REET certificates were valid for up to seven years, which was later reduced to three years.
|
CTET 2022 Exam Updates
|
CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App
|Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period
|Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
|Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method
As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.