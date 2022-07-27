REET 2022 Expected Cutoff: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper-1 & Paper-2

REET 2022 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks: Check Category-wise Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper-1 & Paper-2 of REET 2022 Exam held on 23rd & 24th July 2022.

REET 2022 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
REET 2022 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

REET 2022 Expected Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam on 23rd July & 24th July 2022 in two shifts for two levels - Shift-1 for Level-1 (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th) and Shift-2 for Level-2 (Upper Primary Level for Classes 6th to 8th).  Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools.  

Recent Stories
Check REET 2022 Exam Analysis
Download REET 2022 Question Paper Booklet/Answer Key PDF
Check REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria for 46500 Teacher Vacancies
Check REET 2022 Level-1 Primary Teacher Exam Syllabus
Check REET 2022 Level-2 Upper Primary Teacher Exam Syllabus
After CTET/UPTET, REET 2022 Certificate Validity Period Extended to Lifetime

Candidates who have appeared in the REET 2022 Exam can check the Expected cutoff marks category-wise:

REET Level 1 Expected Cut-off Marks 2022

Category

Male

Female

General

90-95 Marks

97-102 Marks

OBC (Other Backward Class)

85-90 Marks

90-95 Marks

MBC (Most Backward Class)

85-90 Marks

90-95 Marks

SC (Scheduled Caste)

80-85 marks

85-90 Marks

ST (Scheduled Tribes)

75-80 marks

80-85 marks

REET Level 2 Expected Cut-off Marks 2022

Category

Male

Female

General

85-90 Marks

87-92 Marks

OBC (Other Backward Class)

80-85 Marks

85-90 Marks

MBC (Most Backward Class)

75-80 marks

80-85 Marks

SC (Scheduled Caste)

75-80 marks

80-85 Marks

ST (Scheduled Tribes)

70-75 Marks

75-80 marks

The official cut-off marks will be released on the official website of - RBSE/ BSER - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Cut Off 2022 - Minimum Qualifying Marks

The REET cutoff marks will be released by the Elementary Educational Board of the Rajasthan Government. The minimum qualifying marks category-wise is:

Category

REET Qualifying marks for TSP (%)

REET Qualifying marks for Non-TSP (%)

General

60

60

ST

36

55

SC, OBC, MBC, EWS

55

55

Ex-Servicemen & Widow

50

50

PwD

40

40

Sahariya Jan-Jati

36

36

REET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the REET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

REET Final Cut-Off Marks 2021-22

REET Provincial Cut Off 2021-22 (Level 1)

The REET cut-off marks for level 1 have been mentioned in detail in the following two tables. The tables explain the category-wise segregation of the REET level 1 cut-off for SC, ST, OBC, and General categories.

REET Level 1 Cut-Off Marks 2021-22 (TSP)

Category

MR

HI

VI

Marks

DOB

Marks

DOB

Marks

DOB

UR-General & Female

91

6.4.1998

90

3.6.1995

96

3.6.2002

ST-General & Female

56

25.12.1993

56

7.6.1995

60

1.7.1996

Horizontal Reservation

LD/CP/AAV/DW/LC

67

13.5.1993

64

12.2.2022

67

1.7.1993

REET Level 1 Cut-Off Marks 2021-22 (NTSP)

Category

MR

HI

VI

Marks

DOB

Marks

DOB

Marks

DOB

UR-General

122

30.6.1999

121

27.06.1994

123

15.12.1995

EWS-General

121

15.07.1997

OBC-General

120

24.12.1998

SC-General

107

27.08.1987

108

16.12.1995

111

11.12.2001

ST-General

109

15.07.1994

112

20.07.1997

99

12.08.1997

Horizontal Reservation

BL/LV

64

12.06.2000

82

18.08.2000

69

5.12.1970

LD/CP/AAV/DW/LC

76

15.07.1984

64

2.3.1994

75

1.1.1987

REET Cut Off 2018 for Paper 1

The final selection has been decided on the basis of the REET Level 1 score for primary teachers. Here we are sharing the REET final cut-off 2018 for primary teachers.

Category

REET Cut Off

Percentage

General

108

72%

OBC

107

71.333%

MBC

105

70%

SC

101

67.333%

ST

96

64%

REET Cut Off 2018 for Paper 2

The final selection for the upper primary teacher was decided on the basis of REET level 2 scores and graduation percentage in the ratio of (70:30) in 2018. The final selection process for the upper primary level is not decided yet. Here we are sharing the REET final cut-off 2018 for upper primary teachers.

Category

Total Percentage

(70% of REET and 30% of Graduation)

General

67.69

OBC

65.82

MBC

64.79

SC

61.56

ST

55.88

REET 2022 Certificate Validity

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot CM earlier tweeted “In the meeting, the cabinet decided that the validity of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 'REET' in the state will now be lifelong.” Earlier, the REET certificates were valid for up to seven years, which was later reduced to three years.

CTET 2022 Exam Updates

Check CTET 2022 July Notification PDF Link

Check CTET 2022 Registration Process

Check CTET 2022 Result & Scorecard Download Link

Check CTET 2022 Result Analysis

Download CTET Dec 2021 Final Answer Keys PDF

CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App
Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period
Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cut-off in REET 2022 Exam?

There will be separate cut-off marks for level-1 & level-2 Papers

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in the REET 2022 Exam?

No Negative Marking For Wrong Answers

Q3. Where will the REET 2022 Result be released?

Www.Reetbser2022.In
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Related Stories

Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.