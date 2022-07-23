REET 2022 Exam Analysis (23rd July 2022): Paper-1&2 Minimum Qualifying/Cutoff Marks, Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

REET 2022 Exam Analysis (23 rd July 2022): Find the subject-wise exam analysis of the REET 2022 Exam held on 23 rd July 2022 including Paper-1 & Paper-2. So, let’s look at the Minimum Qualifying/ Cut-off Marks, Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts.

REET 2022 Exam Analysis & Review (23rd July 2022): Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has started conducting the REET 2022 Exam from today, i.e., 23rd July 2022 and will be conducted tomorrow (24th July) also. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan (BSER) for assessing the Eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers in the state schools. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

REET 2022 Exam Shift Timings

REET 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts for two levels - Shift-1 for Level-1 and Shift-2 for Level-2:

Date Shift 1 (Level-1) Shift 2 (Level-2) 23rd July 2022 10:00 AM till 12:30 PM 03:00 PM till 05:30 PM 24th July 2022 10:00 AM till 12:30 PM 03:00 PM till 05:30 PM

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the REET 2022 Exam (Paper-1 & Paper-2) held on 23rd July 2022. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the REET 2022 Exam.

REET 2022 Paper-1 Exam Analysis (Primary Level for Classes 1st to 5th)

The Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the REET 2022 Exam:

REET Level-1 - Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total marks Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development & Pedagogy 30 20-23 Easy Language I (English) 30 22-25 Easy Language II (Hindi) 30 18-20 Easy to moderate Mathematics 30 18-20 Easy to moderate Environmental Studies (EVS) 30 18-20 Easy to moderate Total 150 100-110 Easy to moderate Child Development & Pedagogy (30 Marks) Topics Number of Questions Asked Vygotsky (Scaffolding) 1-2 Piaget (Stages) 3-4 Gardner 1-2 Kohlberg 1-2 Disability (Dyspraxia) (Match the Following) 2 Growth and Development 1-2 New Education Policy 2020 (Objective) 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 Inclusive Education 3 English [Language 1] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension Passage 1: (Part of Speech, Figure of speech, synonym, antonym) Passage 2: (Adjective, Grammar-based, Figure of Speech) 9-10 Poem (Poetic devices, Hyperbola) 6-7 English Pedagogy (Chomsky) 15 Hindi [Language 2] - 30 Marks Reading Comprehension (उप्सर्ग, प्रत्यय, विलोम, विभक्ति, वचन, क्रिया, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, मुहावरे, विशेषण) Passage: संकल्प (समास, पर्यायवाची, संधि विच्छेद, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, विलोम) 9-10 Poem (निराशा और आशा) 6-7 Pedagogy (Multilingualism, सम्प्रेषण, भाषा अधिगम) 15 Mathematics (30 Marks) Shapes (square, triangle, rectangle, parallelogram) 1-2 Age 1-2 Fraction 2 How many angle are there in between 9 am and 12 in a clock? 1-2 What to subtract from 90090+90990+90099 to get 250000? 1-2 Closure Property 1 Number Series (2,1,1/2, 14?_?) 1-2 Volume of Cube 1-2 Properties of Equilateral triangle 2-3 Money Concept 1-2 Polygon & symmetry 1-2 Mensuration 2d 1-2 Time of Train (Train departs at 13:10 on 30 October and arrives at 3:20 on 1 Nov. Find Hour?) 1-2 Average 1-2 Van Hiele 1-2 Capacity 1-2 Mensuration (Conversion of Measurement Units) 1-2 Pedagogy 10 Environmental Studies (EVS) - 30 Marks Sloth 1-2 Honey Bee 1-2 Which one is not a sub theme of EVS? (Plant) 1-2 Why is EVS taught in school? 1-2 Direction 1-2 Speed of Train 1-2 Which food should be consumed for Pain in Teeth and Bones?(Milk) 2-3 Where is Mount Everest? 1-2 Neighboring states of Assam 1-2 Manali (Shelter) 1-2 NCF 2005 1-2 In which state lottery is drawn to cultivate the mountain? 1-2 Banyan Tree 1-2 Pedagogy (Assessment) 10

REET Cut Off 2022 - Minimum Qualifying Marks

The REET cutoff marks will be released by the Elementary Educational Board of Rajasthan Govt. The minimum qualifying marks category-wise is:

Category REET Qualifying marks for TSP (%) REET Qualifying marks for Non-TSP (%) General 60 60 ST 36 55 SC, OBC, MBC, EWS 55 55 Ex-Servicemen & Widow 50 50 PwD 40 40 Sahariya Jan-Jati 36 36

REET 2022 Exam Highlights

The REET exam consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates can appear for any one of them (as per the class they wish to teach) or even both of them.

Paper-I gets conducted for Teachers of Class I to V whereas Paper-II gets conducted for Teachers of Class VI to VIII.

Candidates have to attempt the paper in the language chosen by them while filling out their application form. Other Languages will not be considered valid.

Candidates are advised to reach 2 hours before the exam. Gates will be closed 30 minutes before the exam shift timings.

Carry your call letter along with a photograph and ID Proof.

REET is an eligibility test only. Qualifying in the REET would not confer a right on any person for Recruitment/ Employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.