RBI Assistant Exam 2023: Check Call Letter Link, Shift Timings, Guidelines, Do’s and Don’ts

RBI Assistant 2023 Exam: RBI is set to conduct the RBI Assistant prelims examinations on November 18 & 19. Check here for complete COVID-19 guidelines and documents to carry on the examination day

RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023: The RBI Assistant exam day guidelines have been released with the RBI Assistant admit card. All the registered candidates appearing in the upcoming RBI Assistant examination should follow the instructions and COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the official authority. Candidates must bring their RBI Assistant admit card along with one valid photo ID Proof.

In this article, we have shared complete details on RBI Assistant exam day instructions and guidelines to avoid any last-minute hassles. It is compulsory to follow all the RBI Assistant exam day guidelines to maintain the decorum of the exam hall.

RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023

Candidates must remember all the points associated with the RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines to avoid disqualification of their candidature on the exam day.

Reach the exam centre a few hours before the reporting time prescribed in the RBI Assistant 2023 admit card.

The reporting time prescribed on the admit card is prior to the start time of the exam. Though the exam duration is 1 hour for the preliminary and 2 hours and 15 minutes for the main examination, candidates must reach the venue for about 2-3 hours (approximately) including the time needed for the completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions etc.

No candidates are permitted to enter the RBI Assistant 2023 exam centre after the gates are closed, and they cannot leave the exam centre premises till the exam is over.

It is mandatory to carry the hard copy of the admit card of RBI Assistant 2023 along with all the required documents to the exam centre.

If they fail to carry the RBI Assistant hall ticket 2023, then they will be not allowed to enter the exam centre under any situation.

Candidates must adhere to the RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines strictly as prescribed by the centre superintendent/invigilators.

The candidate’s identity will be verified with respect to their details on the admit card, in the Attendance List and requisite documents submitted. If a candidate’s identity is in doubt, then they may not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

Candidates must sit at their allocated seats immediately after entering the exam hall and completing the verification formalities.

They must not have a Pen/Pencil and blank paper of rough work inside the exam premises.

Candidates availing of PwD reservation benefits should submit a PwD certificate issued by the competent authority to the test centre.

They are not permitted to carry any personal items/belongings such as mobile phones/ pagers, calculators, electronic devices, etc, as arrangements for safekeeping cannot be assured.

RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Dress Code

Candidates appearing for the upcoming RBI Assistant 2023 Exam must follow certain dress code instructions prescribed in the RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023 for the ease of the candidates.

Candidates with caps and large buttons clothes will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

Jewellery and metal items are also not permitted inside the exam premises of the RBI Assistant Exam Centre.

Candidates should wear loose and comfortable clothes to avoid any last-minute hassles.

RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Prohibited Items

According to the RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023 issued by the authority, candidates are not permitted to carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, slide rules, log tables, printed or written material, bits of paper, pager, or any other communication devices are not permitted inside the premises, where the examination is being conducted. If they fail to follow any of the RBI Assistant Exam Day instructions, then it will lead to disqualification, including a ban from future exams.

RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Code of Conduct

During the RBI Assistant 2023 examination, candidates must maintain decorum and silence. Any interference or disturbance in the exam hall will be considered as misbehaviour. Those who are found using unfair means or cheating in exams, then their candidature will be cancelled, and they will be banned from appearing in the exam either permanently or for a specified duration as per the nature of the offence.

RBI Assistant Guidelines 2023: Documents to Carry

As per the RBI Assistant Exam Day Guidelines 2023, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in the admit card, i.e. candidate’s name, Date of Birth, Gender, exam centre, category, etc, to avoid identity verification issues on the exam day. In case they find any error, they must reach out to the official authority immediately.

RBI Assistant List of Items to Carry Inside Exam Hall

Here is the list of documents to be carried on the RBI Assistant 2023 Exam Centre, as shared below.

Print out of the Valid Admit Card

One original Valid photo identity (bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph / Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College/ University/ Aadhar card/ E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph

Photocopy of the above valid Photo Identity proof

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded with the online application form of RBI Assistant 2023).

Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml).

Personal transparent water bottle.

Mask and Gloves

RBI Assistant Shift Timings

The RBI Assistant 2023 prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023 in four shifts. The shift timing for RBI Assistant prelims exam are 09:00 am to 10:00 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm and 04:30 pm to 05:30 pm

RBI Assistant Call Letter Link

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the RBI Assistant admit card on its official website on November 7, 2023, The candidates will be able to download the hall ticket till November 19, 2023, from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check the direct RBI Assistant Call Letter link provided below