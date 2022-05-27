RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 on 28th May 2022: Check Important Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines: The Reserve Bank of India will be conducting the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam is available for download till 28th May 2022.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Important Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

Operational Instructions for Online Exam

(1) The examination would be conducted online i.e. on a computer. Under no circumstances should a candidate click on any of the ‘keyboard keys’ once the exam starts as this will lock the exam.

(2) All tests except for the English Language will be in English and Hindi.

(3) All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. The candidate has to select the correct answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative that he/ she feels is correct. The alternative/ option that is clicked on will be treated as the answer to that question. Answers to any question will be considered for final evaluation, only when candidates have submitted the answers by clicking on “Save & Next” or “Mark for Review & Next”.

(4) The clock has been set at the server and the countdown timer at the top right corner of your screen will display the time remaining for you to complete the exam. When the clock runs out the exam ends by default - you are not required to end or submit your exam.

(5) The question palette at the right of the screen shows one of the following statuses of each of the questions numbered:

NOTE: The Marked for Review status simply acts as a reminder that you have set to look at the question again. If an answer is selected for a question that is Marked for Review, the answer will be considered in the final evaluation.

(6) To select a question to answer, you can do one of the following:

(a) Click on the question number on the question palette at the right of your screen to go to that numbered question directly. Note that using this option does NOT save your answer to the current question.

(b) Click on ‘Save & Next’ to save answer to current question and to go to the next question in sequence.

(c) Click on ‘Mark for Review and Next’ to save answer to current question, mark it for review, and to go to the next question in sequence.

(7) To select your answer, click on one of the option buttons.

(8) To change your answer, click another desired option button.

(9) To save your answer, you MUST click on Save & Next.

(10) To deselect a chosen answer, click on the chosen option again or click on the Clear Response button.

(11) To mark a question for review, click on Mark for Review & Next

(12) To change an answer to a question, select the question and then click on the new answer option followed by a click on the Save & Next button.

(13) Questions that are saved or marked for review after answering will ONLY be considered for evaluation.

(14) The candidates are requested to follow the instructions of the “Test Administrator” carefully. If any candidate does not follow the instructions/rules, it would be treated as a case of misconduct/ adoption of unfair means and such a candidate would be liable for debarment from appearing for examinations for a period as decided by RBISB.

(15) The candidates may ask the Test Administrator about their doubts or questions only before the commencement of the test. No query shall be entertained after the commencement of the examination.

(16) After the expiry of the time allotted, the candidates will not be able to attempt any question or check their answers. The answers of the candidate would be saved automatically by the computer system even if he/ she has not clicked the “Submit” button.

(17) Candidates will not be allowed to “finally submit” unless they have exhausted the actual test time.

General Instruction & COVID Guidelines for Online Exam

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

