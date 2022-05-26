RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 on 28th May 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips: The Reserve Bank of India will be conducting the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam is available for download till 28th May 2022.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High in GA, Reasoning, English, Quant.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 60 minutes. All tests except test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative that you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. All papers except tests of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

3. Check Section-wise important topics & previous years exam analysis

As per previous years’ exam analysis for RBI Grade B 2021 General Phase-1, candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of paper was Moderate to Difficult and they were able to 91-102 overall good attempts of which 42-46 good attempts in General Awareness, 24-27 good attempts in Reasoning, 13-15 good attempts in Quantitative Aptitude, and 12-14 good attempts in English Comprehension. Candidates should go through the important topics for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1.

Section-wise topics from which questions were asked:

Reasoning: Puzzles & Seating Arrangement (Circular, Box based weights, Linear Arrangement (Uncertain), Floor based, Parallel Row (12 Persons with 1 Variable), Row with direction sense, Direction Based Arrangement, Linear Arrangement based on Blood Relation), Inequalities, Syllogism (Reversed), Direction & Distance, Blood Relation, Logical Reasoning.

Quantitative Aptitude: Data Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, Quadratic Equations, Quantity Comparison, Questions on (Time & Work, Percentage, Mensuration, Age, Partnership, Mixture & Allegation)

English Language: Reading Comprehension, Synonyms & Antonyms, Sentence Phrase Correction, Word Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Match the Column.

General Awareness: Questions on PM Kushal Yojana, PM Kisan Nidhi, Good Governance Day, Put Entity, RBI Financial Report, RBI Rates, West Indies-Bangladesh Series, Union Budget (FIG/ Concept), Economic Survey (Concept), GK (Moderate), Sports, Company Merger/ Acquisition (Amount), Jeff Bezos, District of Ranthambore.

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. RBI Grade B Previous Years’ Question Papers come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 120 Minutes, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

Also Read: RBI Grade B Mock Test 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

5. Refer to best books for RBI Grade General Phase 1 – Recommended List

Candidates can look into important sections and expert tips & tricks for acing GA/Reasoning/English/Quant shared by the authors in the books for RBI Grade B Phase-1 Exam Preparation.

General Awareness Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Banking Awareness Arihant Experts and Disha Experts Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

Reasoning Books Author Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Analytical Reasoning M.K. Pandey

English Language Books Author High School English Grammar & Composition Wren & Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Objective General English S. P. Bakshi

Quantitative Aptitude Books Author Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Agarwal How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT Arun Sharma Magical Book on Quicker Maths M. Tyra

6. Quick Tips & Tricks to Crack RBI Grade B General Phase-1 Exam

English Language:

This section is an easy one for those with A good command of English Grammar, Vocabulary, Nouns, pronouns, tenses, prepositions, conjunctions, adjectives, subject-verb, agreement rules, Idioms & Phrases, and Clauses.

Questions from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Fillers, Error Spotting, etc carry high weightage. Mock tests and quizzes can help you in improving your language. The books recommended above are a MUST for taking your English Language skills to a pro level.

One has their own free will to attempt the paper in any order they like however one is advised to start with questions from cloze test, fillers, para jumbles, error spotting, and then reading comprehension-related questions.

Regular practice is crucial to developing your speed and understanding tones of RCs. Read the passage carefully and examine the theme to spot keywords & answers easily. Aim to attempt 4 to 5 RCs every day. Scoring high in Synonyms & Antonyms questions requires a good hold of vocabulary. Learn at least 10 -20 new words every day. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time.

Quantitative Aptitude:

It is advised to begin with the questions from your strong areas as this will help to build momentum, confidence, speed, accuracy, and save time. Cracking RBI Grade B quant section depends largely on the speed of calculation, understanding of basics, etc.

Candidates are advised to always begin with easy topics & questions. Attempt difficult questions from your weak areas towards the end of the paper. Time management is crucial and getting stuck on one question is not a possibility.

It is a MUST to learn basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Candidates should regularly practice at least 20 questions of Quadratic Equations and Simplification as well as 4 to 5 sets of Data Interpretation.

Reasoning:

This section has no fixed rules when solving the question paper. One would know which question to solve first and which to solve at the end of the paper as per their preparation and grasp of the topics. One may start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism, and blood relation to build their momentum, confidence, speed, etc. Some may take up the puzzles & arrangements first and some may do it later.

However, do note that topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Data Sufficiency, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, carry the most weightage in this section.

General Awareness:

This is the MOST scoring section if the candidates have maintained a good track of the last 3 to 6 months of current affairs and are more than experts in the static GK.

Topics to watch out for: Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Union Budget 2021, Economic Survey, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Economic reforms in India, Banking Regulations Act, RBI Act 1934, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking terms, Banking concepts, etc.

Make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof for this purpose. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

Wish you the best!

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link