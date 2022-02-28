REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 Update at reetbser21.com, Check Process to Download

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the RTET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 on its official website. Check details.

REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 : Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the RTET (Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test) REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022. All such candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Level 1 exams can check latest update and download official website of reetbser21.com.

First of all visit to the official website i.e. – reetbser21.com. You will have to click on the link 'REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022' available on the home page. You will get the REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 on your screen. You should download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has uploaded the Category wise Cut off marks on its official website. You can check the same also here.

UR General and Female 130 Widow Female 93 Divorcee Female 117 EWS General & Female 124 Widow 75 Divorcee 106 CBC General & Female 127 Widow 76 Divorcee 111. MBC General 122 Female 121 Widow 75 Divorcee 75 SC General & Female 119 Widow 75 Divorcee 75 ST General & Female 110 Widow 75 Divorcee 76 SAHARIA 54

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) will release the details of document verification and other schedule on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.