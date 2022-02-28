JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 Update at reetbser21.com, Check Process to Download

 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the RTET  Level 1 Cut off List 2022 on its official website. Check details.

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 13:45 IST
REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022
REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022

REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 : Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the RTET (Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test) REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022. All such candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Level 1 exams can check latest update and download official website of reetbser21.com. 

According to the reports, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has uploaded the short notice regarding the releasing of the Cut Off list on its Twitter handle. According to the short notice, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has released the short notice regarding the cut off marks, document verification and other updates. 

All such candidates who are part of various round of selection process for the RTET (Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test) REET Level 1 can check the details of document verification and cut off on the official website. 

You can download the REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 from the official website. 

  1. First of all visit to the official website i.e. – reetbser21.com.
  2. You will have to click on the link 'REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022'  available on the home page.
  3. You will get the REET Level 1 Cut off List 2022 on your screen.
  4. You should download and print a copy of the same for future references.  

 

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) has uploaded the Category wise Cut off marks on its official website. You can check the same also here.

UR General and Female 130 
  Widow Female  93
  Divorcee Female 117 
EWS General & Female 124 
  Widow  75 
  Divorcee  106 
CBC General & Female  127
  Widow 76 
  Divorcee  111.
MBC General  122
  Female 121 
  Widow 75 
  Divorcee  75
SC General & Female 119 
  Widow  75 
  Divorcee 75 
ST General & Female  110 
  Widow  75
  Divorcee  76
  SAHARIA  54

 

 

You can check the details cut off on the official website.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE)  will release the details of document verification and other schedule on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards. 

 

