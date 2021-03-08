RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important GA/GK Economy Topics & Questions with Answers: Practice General Awareness Paper to Score High Marks in RRC/RRB Group D CBT 2021

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important GA/GK Economy Topics & Questions with Answers: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Economy Topics & Questions from General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important General Awareness/GK (GS) Economy Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Economy topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA)/GK Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Finance and Banking sector Other National & International Events

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Economy Important Questions

1. What is the definition of sex ratio?

a) Number of deaths per 1,000 live births of children

b) Number of women per 1000 men

c) Number of women per 100000 men

d) Number of men per 1000 women

Answer: b)

Explanation: The sex ratio means the number of females per 1000 males. According to the 2011 census, India's sex ratio is 943 females per 1,000 males. The highest sex ratio in the whole India is in Kerala.

2. What is the type of Indian economy?

a) Socialist

b) Communist

c) Capitalist

d) Mixed

Answer: d)

Explanation: The planners of the Indian Economy adopted the concept of a mixed economy. A mixed economy consists of private and public sectors.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

3. Which states of India have the lowest and highest Infant Mortality Rate respectively?

a) Kerala, Bihar

b) Odisha, Jharkhand

c) Goa, Madhya Pradesh

d) Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh

Answer: c)

Explanation: The state with the lowest Infant Mortality Rate in India is Goa, where the Infant Mortality Rate is only 8 and Madhya Pradesh has the highest Infant Mortality Rate i.e.47/1000.

4. Which of the following concept is just opposite to deflation?

a) Stagflation

b) Inflation

c) Recession

d) Disinflation

Answer: b)

Explanation: Inflation refers to the increase in the price of the goods while deflation means the decrease in the price of the goods.

Get RRB Group D Free Study Material

5. What is the base year for measuring inflation at wholesale Prices Index (WPI) in India?

a) 2004-05

b) 2001-02

c) 2011-12

d) 2014-15

Answer: c)

Explanation: The new base year for measuring inflation is 2011-12.

6. Name the inter-governmental organization to promote international co-operation?

NATO UN WHO IGO

Answer: B

Explanation: United Nations (UN) - the inter-governmental bodies play a key role in fostering international cooperation and take concrete action through resolutions and decisions. UNODC acts as the Secretariat to these bodies and provides them with substantive and technical support.

Get RRB Group D Exam 30 Days Study Plan

7. IGMDP, in Indian context, is a:

Management Development Programme Monetary Policy Missile Programme Marketing Policy in Management Studies

Answer: C

Explanation: The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) was an Indian Ministry of Defence programme for the research and development of the comprehensive range of missiles.

8. As per Census of India 2011, the population density was about

382 people per sq.km 353 people per sq.km 402 people per sq.km 428 people per sq.km

Answer: A

Explanation: The population density of India has gone up to 382 persons per suare kilometre in 2011 from 325 persons per suare kilometre in 2001.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

9. Who among the following can accept the deposits of money from the public, as a business in financial transactions?

Individuals Firms Unincorporated Associations None of the above

Answer: D

Explanation: Only those NBFCs to which the Bank had given a specific authorisation and have an investment grade rating are allowed to accept/ hold public deposits to a limit of 1.5 times of its Net Owned Funds.

10. NEFT and RTGS are the means for?

Money transfer Fiscal control policy Monitoring tax collection Implementing GST

Answer: A

Explanation: RTGS (real time gross settlement) and NEFT (national electronic funds transfer) are electronic payment systems that allow individuals to transfer funds between banks.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

11. SAARC countries are from which part of the world?

South America South Asia South Africa None of the above

Answer: B

Explanation: The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asia. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

12. Who was the author of the Book 'Planned Economy of India'?

M. Visvesvaraya Dada Bhai Nairobi Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: A

Explanation: Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, was Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. He received India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955.He wrote a book "Planned Economy for India" in 1934.

Also Read:

Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Check RRB Group 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.