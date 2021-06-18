RRB Group D Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Recruitment 2021: 14000+ Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary after 7th CPC, Allowances, Promotion

RRB Group D Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Recruitment 2021: Get details of RRB Group D Assistant Pointsman Post in Traffic Department including vacancies, job profile, salary (7 th CPC), allowances, promotion policy, eligibility & medical standards under RRB Group D 2020-21 Recruitment.

RRB Group D Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Board started RRB Group D Recruitment Process in 2019-20 to fill 103769 Vacancies under various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). Due to the COVID-19 surge across India, the release date of the exam schedule and admit cards of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam have been officially delayed.

In this article, we are going to discuss the details of Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Posts including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Assistant Pointsman in the Traffic Department comes under the category of Group D Posts in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment: Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Vacancies, Salary as per 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB Group D Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Name of the post Department Pay Scale (In Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Assistant Pointsman Traffic Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 14870

Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, cannot be given due to the job requirements.

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB Group D Level 1 Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

-Dearness Allowance

-House Rent Allowance

-Transport Allowance

-Allowance for Night Duty

-Daily Allowance,

-Mileage Allowance beyond 8 km

-Compensation in case of Holidays

-Fixed Conveyance Allowance, Conveyance Allowance to Doctors

-Special Compensatory (Tribal/Scheduled Area) Allowances.

-Special Allowance to Railway School Teachers

-Special Allowance for child care, women with disabilities and Educational Allowance

-Overtime Allowance (OTA)

-Pension Scheme

-Medical Benefits

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities that fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Below are the region-wise details of the total 103769 Vacancies announced by RRCs this year:

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of an Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) are:

(a) To handle switches or railroad points.

(b) To control the lever to direct the train to the required tracks.

(c) To disconnect or connect a particular coach from the train

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) have the scope of promotion and growth opportunities in future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. After a good year of work experience, Assistant Pointsman can get promoted to the post of Train clerk and Superintendent in the Indian Railways Traffic Department.

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Posts:

RRB GROUP D - Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Age Limit

As on 1st July 2019 lower and upper age limit indicated for various posts under RRB/RRC in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix are as given below:

Category Age Limit (As on 1st July 2019) General 18 to 33 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1986) OBC (NCL) 18 to 36 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1983) SC/ST 18 to 38 (1st July 2001 to 2nd July 1981)

RRB GROUP D 2021: Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Posts:

RRB GROUP D – Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distant Vision: 6/9, 6/9 without glasses (no fogging test) Near Vision: Sn. 0.6, 0.6 without glasses and Must pass tests for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision, Mesopic vision, etc.

RRB Group D Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Assistant Pointsman (Traffic) can offer you a decent government job and a good salary package.