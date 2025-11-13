RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 for CBT 1: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics & Exam Pattern Here

The RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 are a valuable resource for aspirants preparing for the upcoming RRB Group D examination. Practising expected questions designed according to the official CBT 1 pattern helps candidates strengthen their problem-solving speed, improve accuracy, and understand real exam trends. The RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 are carefully curated based on previous year papers, topic analysis, and expert predictions. They cover all key subjects, Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness. This ensures balanced preparation for every section. Aspirants can identify important topics, assess their performance, and gain the confidence needed to attempt the exam effectively. This article provides the subject-wise RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025, their importance, and the preparation approach for each section.

RRB Group D Mathematics Expected Questions 2025 The RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 for Mathematics are based on important topics frequently asked in previous years' papers. This section evaluates candidates' problem-solving speed and numerical accuracy. Practicing these expected questions regularly will help aspirants gain confidence and improve their performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).

The following are important RRB Group D Mathematics Expected Questions 2025 with multiple-choice options: Q.1. The sum of the LCM and HCF of two numbers is 60. If one number is 12 and their HCF is 4, find the other number. a) 15 b) 16 c) 18 d) 20 Ans: c) 18 Q.2. A train covers 180 km in 3 hours. Find its average speed. a) 50 km/h b) 55 km/h c) 60 km/h d) 65 km/h Ans: c) 60 km/h Q.3. The average of five numbers is 25. If one number is removed, the average becomes 24. Find the number removed. a) 25 b) 29 c) 30 d) 35 Ans: c) 30 Q.4. The ratio of two numbers is 3:4. If their sum is 84, find the numbers. a) 30, 54 b) 36, 48 c) 32, 52 d) 28, 56 Ans: b) 36, 48 Q.5. A shopkeeper buys an article for ₹800 and sells it for ₹960. Find the profit percentage. a) 15% b) 18% c) 20% d) 25% Ans: c) 20% Q.6. A can complete a work in 12 days and B in 16 days. In how many days will they complete the work together?

a) 6 days b) 7 days c) 8 days d) 9 days Ans: c) 8 days Q.7. If 40% of a number is 200, find the number. a) 400 b) 450 c) 500 d) 550 Ans: c) 500 Q.8. The simple interest on ₹2,000 at 5% per annum for 3 years is: a) ₹250 b) ₹275 c) ₹300 d) ₹350 Ans: c) ₹300 Q.9. A man walks 12 km at 6 km/h and runs 8 km at 8 km/h. Find his average speed for the whole journey. a) 6.6 km/h b) 6.8 km/h c) 7 km/h d) 7.2 km/h Ans: b) 6.8 km/h Q.10. The perimeter of a rectangle is 60 m. If its length is 5 m more than its breadth, find its area. a) 200 m² b) 210 m² c) 220 m² d) 225 m² Ans: a) 200 m² RRB Group D Reasoning Expected Questions 2025 The RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 for Reasoning are based on topics that check logical ability, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills. This section is considered scoring, as regular practice can help candidates achieve full marks with accuracy. Topics usually include Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Series, Syllogism, Blood Relations, and Puzzles.

The following are 10 important RRB Group D Reasoning Expected Questions 2025 with answers: Q.1. Find the missing term in the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? a) 36 b) 40 c) 42 d) 50 Ans: c) 42 Q.2. In a certain code language, TRAIN is written as WUDLQ. How will SLEEP be written in the same code? a) VOHHQ b) VROHQ c) VOEHS d) VQFHQ Ans: a) VOHHQ Q.3. If A is the mother of B and C is the son of B, how is A related to C? a) Mother b) Grandmother c) Sister d) Aunt Ans: b) Grandmother Q.4. Which of the following words will come last in a dictionary? a) Honest b) Honour c) Honey d) Honourable Ans: d) Honourable Q.5. If TABLE is coded as 39 and CHAIR as 40, then BOARD will be coded as? a) 41 b) 42 c) 43 d) 44 Ans: c) 43 Q.6. Choose the odd one out: a) Circle b) Triangle c) Square d) Rectangle Ans: a) Circle Q.7. Arrange the following words in a logical order:

Seed Plant Fruit Flower a) 1, 2, 4, 3 b) 1, 3, 4, 2 c) 2, 1, 3, 4 d) 1, 4, 2, 3 Ans: a) 1, 2, 4, 3 Q.8. If SOUTH is written as 12345 and NORTH as 67845, then SON is written as: a) 126 b) 176 c) 136 d) 163 Ans: c) 136 Q.9. Pointing to a photograph, Ramesh said, “He is the son of my grandfather’s only son.” How is Ramesh related to that person? a) Brother b) Cousin c) Uncle d) Father Ans: a) Brother Q.10. Which number will complete the series: 5, 10, 20, 40,? a) 60 b) 70 c) 80 d) 90 Ans: c) 80 RRB Group D General Science Expected Questions 2025 The RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 for General Science are designed to assess a candidate’s understanding of fundamental concepts from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The level of questions is mostly Class 10 standard, and consistent practice helps candidates score full marks in this section.

The following are important RRB Group D General Science Expected Questions 2025 with answers: Q.1. Which gas is essential for photosynthesis? a) Oxygen b) Nitrogen c) Carbon dioxide d) Hydrogen Ans: c) Carbon dioxide Q.2. The chemical formula of washing soda is: a) NaCl b) Na₂CO₃·10H₂O c) NaHCO₃ d) CaCO₃ Ans: b) Na₂CO₃·10H₂O Q.3. The unit of electric current is: a) Volt b) Ohm c) Ampere d) Watt Ans: c) Ampere Q.4. Which part of the human body is affected by pneumonia? a) Liver b) Heart c) Lungs d) Kidneys Ans: c) Lungs Q.5. The process by which plants lose water through leaves is called: a) Photosynthesis b) Transpiration c) Respiration d) Germination Ans: b) Transpiration Q.6. The mirror used in vehicles as rear-view mirrors is: a) Plane mirror b) Concave mirror c) Convex mirror d) None of these Ans: c) Convex mirror Q.7. The smallest particle of an element that retains its properties is called:

a) Molecule b) Atom c) Electron d) Neutron Ans: b) Atom Q.8. Which vitamin is produced in the human body by sunlight? a) Vitamin A b) Vitamin B c) Vitamin C d) Vitamin D Ans: d) Vitamin D Q.9. Sound cannot travel through: a) Solid b) Liquid c) Gas d) Vacuum Ans: d) Vacuum Q.10. Which planet is known as the “Red Planet”? a) Venus b) Mars c) Jupiter d) Mercury Ans: b) Mars RRB Group D General Awareness and Current Affairs Expected Questions 2025 The RRB Group D GK Questions are based on recent national and international events, government schemes, awards, sports, and static GK. This section tests how well candidates stay updated with current happenings and general knowledge. Regular reading of newspapers and monthly current affairs magazines can significantly boost score in this section. The following are important RRB Group D Expected Questions 2025 from General Awareness and Current Affairs with answers:

Q.1. Who is the current President of India (as of 2025)? a) Ram Nath Kovind b) Droupadi Murmu c) Pratibha Patil d) A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ans: b) Droupadi Murmu Q.2. Which country hosted the 2024 Summer Olympics? a) Japan b) China c) France d) USA Ans: c) France Q.3. What is the capital of Madhya Pradesh? a) Indore b) Bhopal c) Gwalior d) Jabalpur Ans: b) Bhopal Q.4. The “PM-KISAN” scheme is related to: a) Farmers’ income support b) Health insurance c) Education d) Employment generation Ans: a) Farmers’ income support Q.5. Who won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023? a) England b) Australia c) India d) New Zealand Ans: b) Australia Q.6. Which river is known as the “Sorrow of Bihar”? a) Ganga b) Kosi c) Yamuna d) Gandak Ans: b) Kosi Q.7. The currency of Japan is: a) Yen b) Won c) Dollar d) Baht Ans: a) Yen Q.8. Which of the following is India’s first Digital Payment Bank?

Subject High-Weightage Topics Mathematics Simplification, Percentages, Time & Work, Ratio & Proportion, Speed & Distance, Mensuration, Averages, Simple & Compound Interest Reasoning Coding-Decoding, Series, Puzzles, Analogy, Syllogism, Direction Sense, Venn Diagrams General Science Human Body, Work & Energy, Motion, Light, Sound, Electricity, Heat, Chemistry General Awareness & Current Affairs Polity, Geography, Current Affairs, History, Schemes, Awards, Static GK RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 for CBT 1 Knowing the RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 is the first step toward smart preparation. The Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) checks a candidate’s speed, accuracy, and overall understanding of key subjects. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while ⅓ mark is deducted for every wrong response.