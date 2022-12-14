RRB Group D Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: 10 Common FAQs On Group D Result

RRB Group D Result 2022: Candidates can download RRB Group D result soon as it will be declared by Railway Recruitment Boards. The result will be declared on the 23 RRB Websites. Candidates can check here 10 FAQs on RRB Group D Result.

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to release RRB Group D 2022 Result. According to the officials, RRB Group D Result will be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before December 24, 2022.

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification stating that, the results of RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published soon in the official websites of RRBs.

RRB Group D Result 2022: 10 Common FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question 1: RRB Group D Result 2022: What is the Result Date?

Answer: The exact date has not been provided by the examination authority, however, the timeline for publishing the result has been announced. The RRB Group D 2022 result will be released by December 24, 2022.

Also Read:

RRB Group D Result Date and Expected Cut Off

Question 2: RRB Group D Result 2022: How to Check Result?

Answer: Candidates can check the RRB result from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs). They have to visit the regional website of Railway Recruitment Board from where they have applied for RRB Group D. Candidates have to choose any of the 23 RRBs official websites to check the result.

Question 3: RRB Group D Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard?

Answer: Candidates can download RRB Group D Result PDF, when it is released and can check their exam roll number for knowing their qualifying status. While checking RRB Group D result 2022 candidates have to visit the respective RRBs website to select the railway zone from where they have applied for the post.

Question 5: RRB Group D Result 2022: What are the RRB Zone wise links to check results?

Answer: The zone-wise Railway Group D Result links are provided below. Candidates have to select the respective from where they have applied to check RRB Group D Result.

Zone Wise RRBs Zone Wise RRB Group D Result links RRB Group D Result for Ajmer http://rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Allahabad http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bangalore http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bhopal https://rrbbhopal.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Bhubaneswar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Ranchi http://rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Group D Result for Secunderabad http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Group D Result for Trivendrum https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Group Result for Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

Question 6: RRB Group D Result 2022: What is Percentile-Based Normalisation?

Answer: The examination authority has adopted the percentile-based normalisation for calculation of candidate’s score in RRB Group D examination. In this process, marks obtained by candidates have been converted to a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each examination shift. In RRB Group D 2022 percentile-based normalisation, the scores obtained between the highest and lowest are also converted to appropriate percentiles to derive RRC scores. The percentile scores for the raw score of all the candidates for all the shifts has been merged to obtain the RRC scores. And, based on this score the RRB Group D result has been compiled. Moreover, the RRB Zone wise merit list of selected candidates has been converted into normalised marks by interpolation of raw marks (actual marks in the exam) into 'Base Shift' by using standard mathematical formula of interpolation.

Question 7: RRB Group D Result 2022: What is the cutoff score?

Answer: The category-wise RRB Group D 2022 qualifying marks prescribed for the exam is 40% for Unreserved and EWS category candidates while 30% for OBC(Non creamy layer), SC and ST category candidates. The qualifying marks may be relaxed by 2%, for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Question 8: RRB Group D Result 2022: When will the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) be conducted?

Answer: The RRB Group D 2022 PET likely to be conducted from January 2023 onwards. In this regards, RRB has issued a notification stating, the eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notice will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites

Question 9: RRB Group D Result 2022: How many candidates selected for PET?

Answer: Nearly 3,11,307 candidates will be selected on the basis of RRB Group D Result 2022. As per the notification, Railway/RRC will shortlist candidates for PET at the rate of three times of the vacancies which may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration. RRB Group D Level 1 2022 exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments.

Question 10: RRB Group D Result 2022: Details on RRB Group D Scorecard 2022?

Answer: The RRB Group D Result cum scorecard will have candidate name, zone applied, candidate date of birth, registration number, roll number, normalized score of the candidate, pro-rata score, raw score, overall and sectional cut off of the exam.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.