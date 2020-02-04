RRB & SSC Non-Gazetted Posts Recruitment: Common Eligibility Test (CET) by NRA proposed in Budget 2020

In Budget 2020, a major announcement was made by the Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharam regarding the recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts in Government Organization. It has been proposed that a National recruitment Agency (NRA) will be set up to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts. Till now various government bodies like Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) or Cell (RRC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the major government exams at Pan India level. National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will perform the same role of conducting government exams for Non-Gazetted Posts across the different states, cities, and districts of India.

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) Proposed in Budget 2020

On 1st February, FM Sitharaman stated in Budget 2020 that “The government intends to introduce major reforms for the recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts in Government & Public Sector. At present, candidates have to appear for multiple government examinations conducted by multiple agencies at different points of time for similar posts. This places an enormous burden of time and cost for young people. To mitigate the hardship surface, it is proposed to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) as an independent, professional, specialist organization for conduct of computer-based online Common Eligibility Test (Test) for recruitment to Non-Gazetted Posts, a test centre in every district particularly in the aspirational districts would be set up.”

“For the speedy disposal of commercial and another disputes government has constituted various tribunals and specialized bodies. It is proposed to evolve a robust mechanism for appointment including direct recruitment to these bodies”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated this move by with his statement “Today for a government job, the youth have to take many different exams. Changing this arrangement, appointments will now be made through an online Common Examination taken by the National Recruitment Agency."

Roles & Responsibilities of National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

The primary aim for the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is to conduct the Online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts across the different states, cities, and districts of India. It will help the candidates to save time and costs which they invest to get a Non-Gazetted Government Job by giving multiple exams under different exam conducting agencies. Also, presently candidates who live in remote areas have to travel to cities for giving the online government exam. Establishing exam centers in different districts will help them in giving online exams close to their home towns.

Non-Gazetted Posts under Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment

Staff Selection Commission conducts various examinations every year for both Gazetted and Non-Gazetted posts under various Ministries/ Government Organizations & Departments. Below are the major SSC Exams which cover the Non-Gazetted Posts Recruitment:

Non-Gazetted Posts under RRB/RRC Railways Recruitment

As per the official notification released by RRB in 2019, Railways will also be hiring one Exam Recruitment Agencies (ECA) for holding the online Exams. ECA will be assigned to undertake meticulous planning, large scale mobilization of resources and efficient capturing, handling and processing of data of various Computer-Based Tests (CBTs).

All of the above exams for the recruitment of Non-Gazetted Posts may be conducted online by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) with the objective to make it easier for every candidate to appear in the government exam with lesser hassles and struggles.